John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it needs not bother about preparing for a run off in the 2023 Presidential election because the Presidential Candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will win at the first ballot.

This was contained in a statement signed by Spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said, “Our campaign counsels INEC not to listen to diversionary narratives by apologists of the deflated All Progressives Congress (APC) who are ostensibly seeking ways to derail the election, having realized that their Party has been rejected.

“The campaign urges INEC to deploy its resources towards conducting a free, fair, transparent and credible election that will be generally accepted by majority of Nigerians.

“Our campaign is confident that by every indices and data available, our Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win the Presidential election of February 25, 2023 at the first run.

“The APC has seen defeat ahead as Nigerians are quickly reaching a consensus on the fact that the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not electable.

“We urge Nigerians to remain resolute in their determination to vote in their choice, Atiku Abubakar, and take every step necessary within the ambit of the law to protect their votes.“

