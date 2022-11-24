Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A group of northern Christian politicians led by a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Babachir Lawal has adopted the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, as its preferred candidate for next year’s general election.

The development laid to rest speculations that Mr Lawal had endorsed the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

Lawal said an endorsement of Atiku would mean recycling of the same people who pushed Nigeria to its current state.

In a statement released in Abuja, Lawal said that the group comprising some Northern Christian politicians settled for Obi, after a painstaking review and analysis of the alternative presidential ticket holders.

“As one of the foremost critics of APC’s single-faith presidential ticket and also in difference to those who have patiently waited for our guidance as to where to pitch our tent, after a painstaking review and analysis of the alternative presidential tickets, we now wish to recommend the Obi/Datti presidential ticket.

“We wish to briefly narrate some few reasons among many, why we have endorsed this ticket and recommend it to all Nigerians of good conscience who desire justice, equity and a harmonious co-existence of all Nigerians across tribes, religion and geopolitical regions.

“It is an indisputable fact that the whole of Northern Nigeria is currently mired in several intractable socio-economic problems, due to the activities of several nebulous criminal groups.

“In our quest for justice and equity in the socio-political and religious space of the country, it is obvious that only the Obi/Datti ticket has the potential to deliver”, he stated.

RELATED NEWS