…as Oborevwori takes ward-to-ward campaign to home LG

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AHEAD of the 2023 gubernatorial election, former member of All Progressives Congress, APC, Board of Trustees, BoT member, AVM Frank Ajobena (Rtd), and erstwhile Information Minister, Prof Sam Oyovbaire, have appealed to Deltans to vote massively for the Delta State PDP Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and all candidates of the party.

The duo who spoke when Chief Sheriff Oborevwori took his ward-to-ward campaign to his own people of Okpe Local Government Area, expressed confidence in the candidature of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Ajobena said; “I am happy that Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is in the Delta State Governorship race. I know he has the capacity to move Delta forward. I therefore urge Deltans to vote for him and other candidates of the party, including Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for President and Vice President respectively”.

Prof Sam Oyovbaire on his part, said; “who else is going to take over from our dynamic Governor in 2023, but my own good son, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and so we should vote for him and other candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general elections”.

Earlier in his address, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, who visited wards in the area, said he was proud of the Okpe people and thanked them and other Deltans for their support.

Saying he is a proud Okpe man, Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, urged the people to vote massively for him and all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

He said: “We are very sure of victory in the forthcoming general elections, but we want to win massively. I must say that I am so excited seeing all our leaders here today. I am a happy man and I am proud of my people. In the next life, I want to come back as an Okpe man. The acceptance is organic. The Mercy of God has brought me thus far and hopefully, I will be the next Governor of Delta State”.

The Delta State PDP Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso who also spoke at the campaign, told Deltans to chase away the All Progressives Congress, APC with their votes by voting for all candidates of the PDP in the 2023 general elections, lamenting that Nigerians were suffering under the APC government.

The PDP Delta Central Senatorial Candidate, Chief Ighoyota Amori, said the Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie and Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal constituencies had both represented Urhobo at different times at the Senate, saying; “so I urge all of you to vote for me for Senate, come 2023 and other candidates of the PDP”

Also, PDP House of Representatives Candidate, Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency, Barrister Evelyn Oboro, solicited votes for herself and all candidates of the PDP, insisting that Nigeria was a better Country when PDP was in power.

Former Delta State Commissioner for Works and PDP House of Assembly candidate in the area, Chief James Augoye, who also spoke during the campaign, spoke in the same vein, adding that only PDP could rescue the Nigeria from the present economic and security challenges.

Chairmen of the various wards visited promised to ensure victory for all candidates of the PDP come 2023.

RELATED NEWS