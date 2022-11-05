By David Odama

LAFIA – President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday tasked electorates in Nasarawa state to ensure the emergence of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu and the re-election of governor Abdullahi Sule in the 2023 general elections.

Buhari who gave the charge at the inauguration of the 385-member campaign council for Governor Sule’s re-election said that the campaign council must be in the forefront for the re-election of governor Sule and election of Bola Tinubu.

Represented by Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, the president added that election of the APC presidential candidate as well as the re-election of governor Sule would consolidate on his administration’s commitment to safety and security of Nigerians, revitalisation of agriculture and diversification of the economy, provision of infrastructure, fighting corruption and others.

He said voting APC in 2023 would not only increase the legacies of this administration, but sustain the democratic institutions that has been institutionalized in the country.

“I call on the people of Nasarawa State to support APC candidates at all levels in Nasarawa State to consolidate on the achievements so far recorded”.

On his part, National Chairman of APC Senator Abdullahi Adamu urged electorates to vote the party in 2023 adding that both the presidential candidate of the party and the incumbent governor of Nasarawa have been tested and trusted as men of ideas and integrity.

“I believe that Tinubu would make the country better in the areas of security and economy. Tinubu served as a governor of Lagos and left the economy and the entire system working till date. He will replicate same in the country if voted as the president,” Adamu declared

The APC National Chairman also called on the people to vote for Gov. Sule to consolidate on the numerous achievements especially in security, agriculture, infrastructure, human capital development, workers, welfare employment generation among others.

“Nasarawa is an APC state, will remain APC strong hold that would win election again in the state in 2023.

In his address, Governor Abdullahi Sule lauded the people of the state for their support in 2019 urging the people to extend the support given him to the presidential candidate, and other candidates of the party in 2023.

RELATED NEWS