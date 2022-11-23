By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has warned politicians especially those contesting key elective positions on the platform of opposition parties in the state to shun blackmail and propaganda.

Emmanuel gave the warning yesterday at the occasion of the inauguration of two new Airbus-A320 Aircraft added to the fleet of Ibom Air, while reacting to speculations linking him with the corruption case a governorship candidate of opposition party in the State.

Apparently, referring to the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, (YPP), Senator Bassey Akpan, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commisiion (EFCC) for alleged corruption cases, Udom said it was all lies that he wants to send the candidate to jail.

His words: “I’m reading on the internet, some candidates of some parties are saying that the Governor wants to imprison them. It is total lies because I’m not that type of a governor. I don’t even know the facts of the cases they have with EFCC.

“ Let people stop blackmail and face their lives. People are just out to blackmail people.

I entered Abuja and everybody was calling me, saying this candidate say you want to imprison him. This matter came even before I became the Governor, so I don’t know the fact of the case

” I’m not a Judge, I don’t know anything. These people have cases with EFCC, let them go and sort out their cases and just leave blackmail and propaganda. We came here to govern, we’re servants of God. Let that propaganda stop. Enough of that”

The governor who was in company of his Edo State counterpart, Governor Godwin Obaseki,

emphasized that he could not be distracted because he was committed to providing governance.

He stressed that he would focus on bringing dividends and benefits to Akwa Ibom people, and thanked God for the progress and the management of Ibom Air for sustaining the state’s pride as a sub-national operating Nigeria’s flight of delight.

The governor described the acquisition of the new Airbuses as a timely and appropriate response to the business environment, given the anticipated demands of the coming season, adding that the MRO would serve as a cash cow for the State.

“Today, we are receiving into our fleet, brand new huge white birds decorated with the name Ibom Air. We respond to the business environment we are operating and as we respond we are bound to succeed.

“So today we respond to the demands of the season we’re about to enter. This MRO you’re seeing here can take two Boeing 747-800 series aircrafts and eight CRJs at the same time. Today, with the support of God Almighty, with our capacity to think, creativity and ideas, we are building MRO with naira that does not have value in the market,

“We’re going to open up this place (MRO) by January next year for commercial activities. Akwa Ibom will be earning dollars from here from next year, not naira”

The new airbuses were inaugurated by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State who commended Mr Emmanuel for his economic programmes and projects executed in the State.

RELATED NEWS