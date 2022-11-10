***Says conflict should be resolved politically

By Henry Umoru

DISTURBED by the continued crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a group under the aegis of Atiku People United, APU has called on all the aggrieved Governors and Stakeholders to embrace peace in the interest of Nigerians.

The group has appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike and his colleagues to appealed to Governor Wike and his colleagues to be flexible, forward looking, and reconciliatory in order to save the party in order to ensure that the party wins the Presidential election next year.

The group members who tagged themselves as friends of Presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar are led by Chief Dapo Sarumi, Hon. Rahman Owokoniran and Dr Babs Akinlolu.

According to the group, the Governors should reconsider their hard stance and submit to genuine, unconditional reconciliation in the overall interest of heavily troubled and battered Nigerians.

A statement yesterday in Abuja by Pastor Kayode Jacobs for the Coordinating Council, read, “Friends of Presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, under aegis of Atiku People United have appealed to Governor Wike and his colleagues to be flexible, forward looking, and reconciliatory; Stating that they can no longer afford to footdrag as providence is beckoning on them to embrace the right side of history. Nigerians can no longer endure another four years of confusion, lies, agony, despair and renewed hopelessness epitomized by All Progressives Congress.

“The expectation of every Nigerian is a new Nation of equal opportunities where People’s request is mainly to have a country where all good things are possible and everyone can realize his or her dreams.

“According to them, these cannot be too much to ask; and not too much to give provided our leaders have the will. APC squandered the opportunity to provide good governance and lost it completely because it couldn’t even deliver its promises. The government nosedived the ship of state into the bottom of the ocean after the change mantra that turned fair to worse.”

“The APU leadership argued that the aggrieved governors are all better than any one named in APC as you are all performers who have great dreams for our Nation but those dreams are not realizable along the same part as those who led our Nation into this current state of albatross.

“This is why they ( the Governors), must reconsider their hard stance and submit to genuine, unconditional reconciliation in the overall interest of heavily troubled and battered Nigerians as history beckons on all to join the rescue mission for our Nation now.

“It is not new for Governors’ position to run into conflict with that of the Presidentl. These had often occurred regularly at government levels and the Courts are there and have been successful to interprete and settle in most cases. They noted, in this instance, where the Governors and their co-travellers and the National Leadership of the Party, are concerned, it must be resolved politically as a family affairs, and nothing more. No one should be stubbornly rigid and make resolvable family matters unnecessarily difficult.

“It is common knowledge that Nigerians have had enough of this ruling Party. And they (APC) are desperate to supplant themselves again.

” So they decided to feast on the ordinary family disagreement within PDP, and deployed evil strategies including poisoned love and venom coated Counsels to fester the ‘Ayu must go ‘ campaign so that PDP will be brought into disrepute in the eyes of the good people of Nigeria.

