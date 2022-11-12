Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma addressed Nigerian journalists at the All Nigeria Editors Conference that kicked on Thursday in Owerri, state capital.

Excerpts:

As a people known for hospitality, we are always happy to welcome new visitors to Imo State. Thus, I have reserved a very special welcome for those of you who are visiting Imo State for the very first time.

I am certain that both the first time visitors and those who are visiting after being away for sometime will discover, to their pleasant surprise that Imo is a peaceful state – contrary to the jaundiced narrative circulating mostly on the Social Media.

You will observe, in addition, that Imo is one of the fastest developing states in the country. For those who are visiting after some months or years, I know you are no less pleasantly surprised at the huge transformation that has redefined the Imo State you saw when last you visited. The truth of the matter is that we have refused to be distracted by the false, fierce, relentless and orchestrated propaganda of our political foes. Instead, we have kept our eyes firmly focused upon the work to be done. And like Venus Williams once said, we do not focus on what we are up against, we focus on our goals. I am personally driven by the social contract I signed with the people of Imo State.

It is my wish that you would find the time before the end of your conference to move around the state to see things for yourselves. This will afford you the opportunity to be part of our story, first hand, and, therefore our credible witnesses. As you will say in your profession, a single picture is worth more than a thousand words. In this case, I hope that a single eye witness will speak more than a million words of vicious propaganda.

It is indeed inspiring and reassuring that the theme of your conference is centred on “Politics and credible elections and the role of Editors”. This confirms that you are genuine stakeholders who are truly committed to the success of democracy in our country. It is a further confirmation of your desire to rise up to your responsibility as members of the fourth estate of the realm. According to Andrew Vachss, “journalism is what maintains democracy, it is the force for progressive social change”.

Only last week, the top echelon of the Nigerian Police were here in Owerri to hold a strategic retreat on the need to conduct peaceful and credible elections in 2023. At the end of that retreat, the police committed to ensuring that the forthcoming elections shall be peaceful, credible, free and fair. Coming from the security agency constitutionally saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that our elections are peaceful and credible, there is no doubt that the retreat will help build trust and confidence in the forthcoming general elections.

It is against this fallout that your conference and your theme are not just apt, but timely and weighty. I say this because apart from the security agencies, whose role can make or mar an election, the next group, whose role is equally critical and definitive, is the media. And here we are with the arrowheads of the media having a serious conversation on the same subject matter; credible elections. The refreshing difference here is that the emphasis on this occasion is on the role of Editors in this regard. Since both the government and the Police have assured us of their resolve to ensure credible elections, it is only natural to focus on the next equally important institution that has no less a crucial role to play in elections, and that happens to be YOU, as the leaders of the fourth estate of the realm.

In this respect, and without prejudice to the papers that will be presented at this conference, let me emphasize that the role of the Editors is critical to the success of the elections. This is because of the age – long saying that the pen is mightier than the sword. Yes, with your pen you can make the 2023 elections a huge success or a colossal failure. How? you may ask. Well, I have a response. When as Editors we choose to play up and propagate divisive and toxic utterances of our politicians, we are deliberately helping to heat up the polity. The divisive reportage we often make in the print and electronic media which we control can, and does affect the peace and credibility of elections. In other words, how we manage our reports is crucial to the conduct of an election.

I know that some of you will want to remind me that in your calling “facts are sacred” and must be treated as such. I do agree with you on this, but I am not asking you not to report the facts as they are. Far from it. The point to be made, however, is that how you report the facts does matter a lot, and can make all the difference. When divisive facts are splashed as screaming banner headlines, they are bound to bring the populace to boiling point. But, when the same facts are played down in the order of reports, they may not have the same bang effect. This is my humble take. So, I submit that as Editors you have a patriotic duty to manage these sacred facts for the ultimate good of our dear country.

The other point to make is that media management of election proper can also have soothing or devastating consequences on the outcome of the elections. For instance, the unethical practice of announcing or publishing unverified or unofficial versions of election results, especially while the election is yet to be completed, could influence the public to assume a position even before the official declaration of the results. Thereafter, if the official result differs from the results they expected, it could be an invitation to anarchy. Here, again, I think that as leaders of the media you have a duty to restrain your institutions from speculating on the results of elections.

The final point I want to make on this score is the need for you, as Editors, to dispassionately distance yourselves from proprietorial interest, and be guided instead by national interest. When you allow the proprietorial interest of your media outfit to overshadow your editorial or professional interest, you will be doing a disservice not only to the nation, but also to your professional integrity. The danger here is that often these proprietorial interests are self – serving. Some are meant to serve ethnic or religious interests. So when you wittingly or unwittingly subscribe to them, you are subscribing to the divisive tendencies that threaten the very fabric of our national unity. Sadly, this impacts negatively on your professional integrity as an objective reporter or even commentator. Here, I would like to remind you of the motto of the Nigerian Guild of Editors: “TO UNITE EDITORS AND PROMOTE ETHICAL PRACTICES IN THE MEDIA”

So it goes without saying that as one of the rare professions that have a constitutional role to play, journalists are in a real position not only to mould and shape opinions, but to be a beacon in the developmental template for the nation. When there is doubt, you should offer hope. When there is dissension, you should proffer consensus. And when selfishness and clannishness throw up their ugly heads, you should wave the flag of unity. This is vital as we seek to build a united, prosperous and stronger republic.

As a friend of the media, I also owe you the bitter truth. Therefore, let me tell you to your faces that I hold the view that journalists have been failing the nation as far as being the rallying point of unity is concerned. I am horrified to admit that some sections of the press have been at the forefront of inflaming passion in Nigeria through their sensational and combative posturing in the name of dissemination of information. I know that your primary duties are to inform, educate and entertain. But in the execution of this huge responsibility, some journalists have sacrificed objectivity and allowed themselves to be taken captive by emotional, tribal and religious cleavages. While I concede that it may be utopian to obtain absolute objectivity, some of you no longer make efforts to even be subjectively objective. I think this is where you as editors come in as the final gatekeepers. With the advent of the social media, I know that you have been stretched in maintaining a balance between facts and opinions.

You also have a common saying that “facts are sacred while opinions are free”. But what we have now is that some people want to foist their opinions as facts and force them down our throats. That is why someone would sit at the comfort of his or her bedroom and dish out the dangerous fake news that bombs had been planted in all parts of Abuja, and we go ahead and publish same without verification or authentication. Let me ask, in parroting that heresy without verification, can we claim we have lived up to the ethics of our profession? Have we been fair to our nation and our conscience? Remember, “conscience is an open wound and only the truth can heal it”.

In the ironic marketing of news, you hold that bad news is good news because it sells. But, what about the consequences? When we publish damaging stories about public officers or even ordinary citizens without proper verification and balancing, have we served the purpose demanded of us as journalists? Instead of dwelling on the man bites dog model of sensational stories, would we not be serving our country better if we focused on developmental journalism, celebrating the achievements and feats of our nation and nationals?

As you are aware, in recent times, Imo State has been a victim of jaundiced journalism where naked lies and half truths have been published against the Government. I am sure that if our libel laws were stronger, the Nigerian media would have been more careful or they would be overwhelmed by libel cases resulting from some of these rather reckless reports. As the final gatekeepers, you have some much more to do in checking this rather ugly trend. While we do not hold it against any person in particular, I believe that there should be an in-house cleansing exercise to save the profession. I do not know how many journalists have been found guilty or blacklisted from practising when they go against the ethics of the profession. I do not also know whether there has been a form of lowering of standards in the training of journalists, but if we must tell you the truth, the quality of practice is dropping. You may do well to arrest the drift before it does irreparable damage to the profession.

For us in Imo State, we are doing our bit to grow the profession; first, by offering employment to journalists, and secondly, by continuously offering them some post-employment training to them. These go a long way to demonstrate my genuine interest in maintaining the highest standards of journalism in the country. I also went as far as instituting an annual award for media excellence in the state. The maiden edition of the award was held in December last year and the second will hold by December this year. We have also resuscitated the state – owned newspaper, The Statesman, which was left to die by previous administrations. It is now a daily newspaper and the circulation is growing steadily. We have also continued to sustain the operations of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation, including the TV and Radio stations. In addition, it would gladden your hearts to know that for the first time in history of our state, the Ministry of Information is in the safe hands of your professional colleague .

Be rest assured that my administration shall continue to do all that is necessary to make the work of journalists easier in the state. As you would have noticed, I have deliberately refrained from talking about my achievements in the last three years because I hope to do so tomorrow. As I said earlier, your presence in the state affords you a first-hand opportunity to see things for yourselves. As journalists, I am sure you will not miss the opportunity. Thereafter, I expect you to do the needful and that is to share your experience and observation with your audience.

Once more, welcome to Imo State. We expect to see you in our state again and again, because we are partners in the task of ensuring the delivery of good governance to our people.

Thank you for your attention. I wish you a very eventful and successful conference.

Sen Hope Uzodimma, Governor.

