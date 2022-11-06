All is set for the 18th All Nigeria Editors Conference, starting on Thursday, which Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to declare open.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno(rtd) former Minister of Information and Culture, Chief Nnia John Nwodo, and Chairman, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, will lead the discussions at the three-day conference holding in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

In a statement issued yesterday by the President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, lyobosa Uwugiaren, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), said that the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, will be the Guest of Honour, while a former Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the President of Nigeria, Dr. Reuben Abati, will deliver the keynote address, with the theme:, ‘’2023: Political Landscape, Credible Elections And The Role of Editors.’’

The first woman professor of Mass Communication in Africa and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Paul University, Awka, Prof Stella Chinyere Okunna, will chair the opening ceremony.

Besides the opening session, the conference would have three others; the second session for the Day 1 of the conference has a paper titled, “Mobilizing Citizens for Sustainable Democracy In Nigeria”, to be presented by Former Minister of Information & Culture, Chief Nwodo.

‘The morning session of the Day 2, Friday, November 11, would have the National Security Adviser, Gen Monguno presenting a paper, “2023 General Election And Security: What Editors Need To Know’’, the statement added.

The statement further disclosed that the second session in the afternoon with the theme, ‘’Preparation For 2023 General Election: How Far, How Well’’, will be delivered by the INEC Chairman, Prof Yakubu. While the third session (Executive Session) will feature invited state governors, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kolo Kyari and other chief executive officers from both private and public sectors.

According to the statement, ‘’the conference will be rounded off on Saturday evening with a gala night evening where new Fellows and members of the Guild, will be inducted.

‘’Over 400 editors and media owners – from print, broadcast stations and online newspapers have registered for this year conference.’’

Meanwhile, the Imo State Government has assured the editors that they would have a great conference in Owerri.

According to the Commissioner of Information, Hon Declan Mbadiwe, “We know that the editors will have a good conference. Our state is hospitable and a good location for conferences. That’s why we have hosted many conferences this year. The editors are welcome to the Eastern Heartland. “

The conference is supported by the Imo State government and some corporate organisations, including Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), United Bank for Africa (UBA), Glo, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Air Peace and Nigeria Deposit Insurance Company (NDIC).

Others are Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) among others.

