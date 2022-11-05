As the 2023 general elections draw nearer, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has advised the media not to overheat the polity.

The minister gave the advice on Saturday in Ilorin at the wedding reception of his grand-daughter, Dr Toyosi who is married to an Engineer, Gbolahan Sambo.

In an interview with newsmen at the event, Mohammed said the media should see the current season in the country as “the most trying season’’

“As a megaphone to what the politicians say and do, the media should be moderate in discharging their duty.

“Don’t allow yourself to be used by anybody to further aggravate the challenges in the country.

“Don’t just see your duty as reporting hook line and sinker what politicians tell you, but be circumspect of the import and impact of what you release to the public to read.

“You should also understand that the kind of headlines you cast are what inform and educate Nigerians and non -Nigerians in and outside the country,’’ he said.

The minister also urged the media to project positive image of Nigeria.

According to him, it is the responsibility of the media to let the world know that the challenges the country is facing are surmountable and are not more than what other countries are facing.

The minister also underscored the need for the media to promote peace and cohesion.

He contended that “it is because we have a country call Nigeria that journalists can practice their profession in peace’’

On the wedding proper, the minister gave gratitude to God for a successful and peaceful event.

He wished the couple a happy home and thanked those who came from far and near to attend the ceremony.

The minister’s wife who also spoke to newsmen advised the couple never to sleep with grudges but ensure they settle their differences before sunset.

She described the bride as a “very down-to-earth, intelligent and decent person and wished her the very best in her marriage. (NAN)

RELATED NEWS