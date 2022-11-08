Front row: Mr Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director, IPC (3rd right); Comrade Ladi Bala, NAWOJ president (2nd left); Mrs Motunrayo Joel, Deputy Editor, Africa Check (1st right) and Dr Titi Osuagwu of University of Port Harcourt and other participants at the workshop

By Ebele Orakpo

As the 2023 general elections draw near, female journalists have been charged to be change agents through fair, accurate, ethical and inclusive coverage of electoral processes in Nigeria to bring about positive changes in society.

This was the thrust of a two-day skill enhancing and capacity- building/mentoring workshop for female journalists held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on November 7 and 8, 2022.

The workshop, aimed at “exposing female JOURNALISTS to the rudiments of effective reportage and mentorship preparatory to reporting the electoral process,” was organised by the International Press Centre, IPC, with support from the European Union-Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria, EU-SDGN ll, in partnership with the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ.

The workshop harped on the need for female journalists to focus on accurate, balanced and factual reporting of the upcoming general elections.

While welcoming participants drawn from the South-East, South-West and South-South, Executive Director of the International Press Centre, IPC, Mr. Lanre Arogundade urged participants to be the much needed change agents by carrying out proper investigation so as to arrive at credible information.

He advised them to do everything possible to fight fake news, provide voter education to the public, and encourage underrepresented groups like women, youths and persons with disabilities, to vote in the election.

In her remarks, the President of NAWOJ, Comrade Ladi Bala who described the event as a dream come true for NAWOJ, urged participants to rise to the occasion of protecting and strengthening Nigeria’s democracy in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

“This laudable effort of EU is commendable and a clear testament of its commitment in building a strong and virile media space that will go a long way to strengthen democracy and promote good governance.

“As the conscience of the society, people depend heavily on the media for the right information to help them understand and make better and more informed opinions and positive contributions towards shaping a better society,” she said. She appreciated the efforts of IPC, for being gender-sensitive, always supporting NAWOJ and thanked both IPC and the EU for investing in the development of Nigeria and media professionals in particular, noting that this workshop was the response to NAWOJ’s several engagements with the EU development partners that eventually approved its Media partners to work with NAWOJ.

“As we move closer to 2023, the critical role of journalists in the conduct and promotion of peaceful electoral processes in Nigeria is key and must not be handled carelessly,” she said.

“This training, therefore, is aimed at exposing female journalists to the rudiments of effective reportage and mentorship preparatory to reporting the electoral process,” Bala stated.

In her presentation titled: ‘Factual Accuracy and Combating Fake News: The place of fact-checking and data use in reporting of 2023 elections,’ the Deputy Editor, Africa-Check, Mrs. Motunrayo Joel, advised journalists to always fact-check information already in public domain so that they will not misinform or disinform the public.

“People need access to accurate information to make well informed decision,” she said, adding: “If you want to fact-check a claim, ask yourself the following: “What will be the overall impact if the claim is not fact-checked?

Will it put people’s lives at risk?

Is the false claim widely spread?

Does it spread fear?”

She cited the damage done to children in the North when their leaders told them to reject the polio vaccine, claiming that it was meant to make the men impotent and the media ran with it and so much damage was done to the public.

Speaking on “Electoral Processes and 2023 Elections: According Priority to Issues of Women and Other Underrepresented,” a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Linguistics and Communication Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Titi Osuagwu, said it is the responsibility of journalists to penetrate underrepresented/underserved areas to bring out information during elections, adding that “those at the margins have the truth.”

She tasked participants on the need to sensitize the underrepresented groups as they constitute a vital component of the society.

On his part, the Founder, Journalism Clinic, Mr. Taiwo Obe, in his presentation titled: “Impactful Reporting of Electoral Processes and 2023 Elections: Focusing on Issues and Telling Stories”, noted that in order to accurately report events that will impact society positively, the journalist must be part of his or her story, especially in investigative reporting. He illustrated this using the photo of a CNN reporter and the cameraman right in the middle of the floods with the people while covering the recent floods in parts of Nigeria.

He said that real journalism is all about the people so he urged participants to endeavour to give people the information they need to enable them make better decisions about their lives and society.

He noted that journalism is about hard core evidence and not assumption; it’s about “asking questions, questioning the answers until there is a final answer.”

Obe urged journalists to be vigilant and alert while reporting.

RELATED NEWS