— Former minister

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Director General Sokoto state PDP Gubernatorial campaign council and former minister of Transport Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman says his is certain that People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will sweep the polls from top to bottom and emerge victorious in 2023 general elections.

The former minister also while mocking APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said ” PDP Presidential candidate has never mistake calling our party, PDP as APC.

He described Atiku as the most experience, vibrant and successful of all the candidates seeking the presidential office in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The former minister who if recent defected to PDP from APC said ” our optimism is driven by the unprecedented support enjoyed by party in the state. “Sokoto people have moved to the right with us and APC is on the left”, he pointed out.

” Democracy is a game numbers and followership. Our prayer and hope is that we will win all seats landslide”, stressed the DG Campaign

According to him PDP believed in democracy and competence adding ” this is our target and loosing a single seat from too to bottom is not an option. We have the conviction that those that voted us before will still do same even surpass it “, he said.

The Director General spoke on the sidelines during the party’s local governments’ stakeholders meeting on Wednesday in Sokoto.

Suleiman said the party’s stakeholders meeting was aimed at and driven by agenda setting for 2023 elections in the state.

” All party leaders hierarchy from ward to state levels have been mobilised for the meeting to mend fences on key burning issues on critical areas of intervention with intention to proffer responsive solutions as we launch forward on our campaigns activities”, he explained.

However, the state PDP Gubernatorial running mate, Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa said the party in the state was in high spirit with the hope of making history that would be a reference record in the year 2023 general elections.

” We are determined and will remain hopeful to return massive votes for our presidential, Gubernatorial and other PDP candidates comes 2023.

