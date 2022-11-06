L-R: PDP candidate for Delta State, House of Assembly, Ika North East, Marilyn Okowa-Daramola; PDP LGA Chairmanship candidate, Esan Central, Edo state, Joyce Ehinogie Daniels; PRP House of Representatives candidate, Kura/Madobi/Garun Malam, Kano State, Zahra’u Basheer; APC candidate for House of Assembly, Lere East, Kaduna State, Munira Suleiman Tanimu; Co-founder, ElectHer, Ibijoke Faborode; ADC candidate, House of Representatives, Kajuru/Chikun, Kaduna State, Hawwah Abdullahi Gambo; APC House of Assembly candidate, Owode Onire, Kwara State, Rukayat Shittu Motunrayo and ADC House of Representatives candidate for AMAC & Bwari, Abuja North, FCT, at the presentation of Agender35 candidates by ElectHer recently in Lagos.

By Josephine Agbonkhese

As part of preparations for the 2023 general elections, ElectHER, a non-partisan women’s political advancement group, has called on womenfolk to adequately support women seeking election into political offices.

Co-founder/Executive Director, ElectHER, Ibijoke Faborode, who made the call recently in Lagos while unveiling, to its community of women, a select list of “exceptional” female political aspirants running for state and federal legislative seats in the 2023 general elections, said the lack of a suitable ecosystem was culpable for the low percentage of women in public offices.

Speaking at the ceremony organised on the platform of Agenda35, a pro-women campaign initiative launched by ElectHER in 2021, she said the aim was to ensure a very concise, bold solutions-oriented approach was being taken to more women got elected.

Faborode said: “Most times when women run for political offices, they run alone; but the truth is, they need an ecosystem with people of like-minds who possess the needed resources to be able to scale through.

“This is a sisterhood; we are trying to build a community, and we are doing this to ensure an ecosystem is built; one that will improve their access to resources, including financial, social, technical and much more.”

She went on: “Nigeria is not short of outstanding, intelligent, resilient or amazing women. We are seeing this in the private sector with the continued rise of women into board positions, and also women becoming successful entrepreneurs. How much of these potentials are we seeing in politics?

“At ElectHER, we believe it is impossible for any one organisation to stem this tide alone. We need an army. That is why today, we are presenting these political office contenders before this gathering of influential women.”

Among candidates unveiled at the event which featured a panel session entitled ‘Building a quality female community bloc and improving the number of female voters,’ were: Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, Delta State House of Assembly candidate, PDP; Hawwah Abdullahi Gambo, ADC House of Representatives candidate, Kaduna State; Barr. Juliet Isi Ikhayere, ADC House of Representatives candidate, AMAC/Bwari Constituency, Abuja North; and Similoluwa Olusola, PDP Ekiti State House of Assembly candidate.

Others were Rukayat Shittu Motunrayo, APC Kwara State House of Assembly candidate; Munira Suleiman Tanimu, APC Kaduna State House of Assembly candidate; Zahra’u Basheer, PRP House of Representatives candidate, Kano State; and Joyce Ehinogie Daniels, PDP Esan Central Chairmanship candidate, Edo State.

Also speaking at the event which was also attended by Adaora Onyechere, Council Chair, Agenda35, Blessing Adesiyan, the Founder/Executive Director of Mother Honestly, a women and family-focused organisation, urged women to tap into their innate power when faced with tough situations.

She further reiterated the need for active women voices across the country.

The event was supported by Platform Capital, Mother Honestly, and Nigeria Youth Futures Fund among others.

