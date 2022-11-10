By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Former Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has described the 2023 presidential election as a walk over for the presidential candidate of his ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Ribadu who is Director, Directorate of Stakeholder Relations at the APC Presidential Campaign Council APC-PCC, made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja during the inauguration of the 132-member directorate.

Ribadu, however, warned that opposition parties and their candidates should not be taken for granted.

Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples party (NNPP) are among the leading presidential candidates contesting against Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Ribadu said; “Luckily for us, our job is cut out for us. We have the most sellable product in the market today. There is no one candidate out there who is better than our own.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is an accomplished human being and a thoroughbred administrator and maverick politician. He has something to show from his glowing antecedents, he will not learn on the job.

“He also has a wide network of friends and associates everywhere in Nigeria, which makes our job of outreach very much easier. Though this election is literally a walk over for us, we should not leave anything to chances.

“However, we should not under-rate our opponents. We should work assiduously to make the margin of winning too wide that the victory will be massive and sweet.”

Ribadu urged members of the Directorate drawn from various fields of human endeavours to work as one family in an atmosphere of cordiality and respect for each other.

“To ease operations, we have decided to divide the operations of the directorate into North and South. This is done to ensure that our work is targeted and thorough,” he added.

“We are also adopting a bottom-up and up-bottom approaches simultaneously through the creation of thematic area Units and leadership at zonal and state levels.

“The work will be guided with clear terms of reference to guide our operations and assigned tasks. Immediately after this formal event we will discuss in details and provide you with the necessary guidance to hit the ground running.”

APC’s founding national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, who inaugurated the directorate expressed satisfaction at the performance of the APC led administration since May 29, 2015.

Akande remarked that Tinubu has the wherewithal to administer the country irrespective of its diverse and heterogeneous nature.

