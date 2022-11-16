… Says Nigerians should choose

By Femi Bolaji

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Dr. Williams Kumuyi, has said he would not be caught up in the web of recommending or disqualifying anyone vying for the seat of the President in the 2023 general elections.

He spoke Wednesday, in Jalingo, Taraba state capital when he arrived for the first ever Global Church Workers Conference.

He noted that Nigerians should be allowed to choose who would rule them democratically and prayers should be sustained for God to make their choice the best for the country.

In his words, “I don’t want to get into recommending or disqualifying anyone. All we do is pray that God would give us the best leader and the best president in our country.

“He knows who is who and he knows what everyone would do when they get there. And God does his work in such a mysterious way that we cannot preempt him and say this is what will happen if this person comes in.

“But we know how God fulfilled his purpose through Nebuchadnezzar and through all the people that ruled in Bible times. And they were not all people that were on this side of the fence or theology.

“We want to leave everything in the hands of God and allow the Nigerian citizens to choose the people that would rule our country by democratically voting. “

