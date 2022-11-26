A Pro-Tinubu Campaign Organisation, The Asiwaju Progressive Movement (TAM), says the 2023 election will not be about religion, but competence in leadership.

This is contained in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Joshua Owoyomi, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

Recall reports that the group was reacting to a recent statement credited to Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Also Lawal had declared that his group tagged: “APC Northern Christians” would not support the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, over Muslim/Muslim ticket.

Owoyomi said that Tinubu was not in the Presidential race as candidate of any religion, but as a national candidate, who is out for national unity.

“Asiwaju is out to unite a nation, not to divide it along religious lines.

“Mr Lawal and his crew had better wake up and smell the coffee; this election is not about religious differences, but national unity,” he said.

Owoyomi said the group was disturbed by the activities of a self-serving group, APC Northern Christian leaders led by Lawal.

He said that Lawal’s position was sequel to his failure to secure the Vice presidential ticket of the party.

“We understand the disappointment of Lawal after been overlooked for the position of the APC vice-presidential candidate, he is free to be disappointed and lick his wounds.

“It’s disappointing that someone who had on many occasions spoken of how Muslims helped him positively is now raising religious issues, trying to fan religious intolerance because of politics and election,” Owoyomi said.

The group spokesperson said the coming election was beyond religion, warning politicians like Lawal to bury the idea of de-marketing Tinubu on the grounds of religious sentiment.

“It is unfortunate that Lawal is still in the class of politicians who think they can use religion to manipulate the people.

“How can he and his likes think they can use religion to de-market Tinubu, a Muslim proudly married to a Christian Pastor and freely practicing her Christianity without intimidation?

“Lawal and his group are not thoughtful enough to know that it is difficult to use religion to truncate the ambition of a man who as Governor, had many Christians in his inner circle,” he said.

Owoyomi said that Tinubu never used religion as a factor to choose who work with him or not while serving as governor of Lagos State.

He said that Tinubu started thanksgiving service to open every working year as Governor in Lagos State and could not be classified as enemy of the Christian community.

“Let it be known to Lawal and his crew that the boat has sailed; it is either they find a way to come on board or stay at the shore,” Owoyomi said. (

