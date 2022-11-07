By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has said the coming 2023 elections is about choosing life over death.

The Governor spoke Monday at the flag off of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, campaigns in Benue state which was graced by the G-5 Governors including Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and the host, Samel Ortom of Benue state.

Addressing the mammoth crowd at the IBB Square Makurdi, Governor Ikpeazu said, “the issue at stake today is about us in Benue state choosing life over death and we have seen the efforts Governor Ortom has made to cry about our plight here in Benue state.

“Anybody who takes us away from our farms, takes our lives away, therefore, I will ask and urge the people of Benue state to follow Governor Ortom; ‘follow who know road; no follow somebody wey no know road.’

“I believe that Ortom is the Moses of PDP that will take Benue to Canaan land. My prayer is that Benue people will be wise once again. So that they will follow Titus Uba the governorship candidate of PDP and all our candidates in PDP.”

Addressing the crowd the Governor of Rivers state said “we came here to support a man, because of who you can sleep with your two eyes closed in Benue state.

“Your Governor is a man who beileves in his people, your Governor is a man who can die for his people, he is a man who will never disappoint you no matter what because he believes first that Benue must survive. And that is why all of us left everything we were doing in our states to come and give you support, to tell you that anything Ortom tells you to do, do it. It will be for the interest of Benue state.”

Governor Ugwuanyi urged the people of the state to sustain support for the PDP “because it is the winning party.”

While the Oyo state Governor warned the people against being complacent in the coming elections saying “we must all go out there and deliver Benue to PDP. You have done it before please do it again.”

On their part, the lawmakers from the state including Senators Gabriel Suswam, Abba Moro and Orker Jev assured that the state would be delivered to the PDP stressing that the crisis rocking the party would also be resolved before the 2023 elections.

Addressing the gathering Governor Samuel Ortom said Benue had always been a PDP state and would remain a PDP state in 2023.

