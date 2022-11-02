By Adeola Badru

Operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Oyo State Command, have apprehended a total of eighteen migrants found with the Permanent Voters Cards, PVC, planning to participate in the 2023 elections in the state.

The Comptroller, NIS, Oyo State Command, Comptroller Issa Dansuleiman, gave the disclosure, while briefing newsmen yesterday in his office at Agodi, Ibadan, in line with the Federal Government’s resolve to prevent migrants from participating in the 2023 general elections in the country.

According to him, the command in the state swung into action across the length and breadth of the state, which culminated into the apprehension of eighteen migrants found with the voter’s cards.

He noted that the said migrants have violated the law of the land, adding that they were repatriated to their countries of origin.

His words: “I therefore state that no migrants regardless of their status should participate in the 2023 general elections at any stage and any migrant caught shall face the wrath of the law.”

“Sequel to the top management meeting of the service held on 28th September, 22, where the CGIS Idris Jere Isah MFR stated categorically the Federal Government stance not to allow any migrant to participate in 2023 general elections.”

“He charged us to dispossess any migrant of voters card and other national identification documents. In compliance with this directive, the Oyo State Command of Nigeria Immigration Service under my supervision in October switched into action across the length and breadth of the state and eighten migrants were found with Voters Cards.”

“The said migrants having violated the law of the land were repatriated to their countries of origin.”

“In case of doubting about the nationality or identity of an individual by relevant government agency then contact Nigeria Immigration Service for clarification in such situation.”

He, however, urged the public to report any suspected case of migrant trying to participate in electoral process at any stage to Nigeria Immigration Service or closest security agency.

RELATED NEWS