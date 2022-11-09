By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged electorate to elect leaders that would take advantage of the rich, multi-cultural heritage and language to unify the country, like All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu in 2023 general elections.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal on Wednesday, during the 35th Edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture tagged, ‘Eko NAFEST 2022, with the theme: “Culture and peaceful coexistence.”

The annual festival aimed at uniting and showcasing the rich and diverse culture of Nigeria is expected to end on Sunday.

Contingents of each 36 States who arrived since Monday, took turns to display varieties of its culture with pomp and pagentry.

Sanwo-Olu said, “I am proud to state that the Lagos State Government hosted the very first edition of NAFEST, in 1970 and subsequently in 1988. This administration, as part of efforts to achieve our Entertainment and Tourism pillar of the THEMES Agenda is deliberate about promoting every aspect of tourism, Arts and Culture.

“The state is therefore, delighted to have won the hosting rights of NAFEST 2022 which was keenly contested by three other states.

“The decision to host this year’s edition was borne out of the desire to further support and showcase our arts, our crafts, our entertainment, our nightlife our people, our disposition, and the aquatic splendor of our dear state.

“A lot of effort has gone into the preparation of this national event including a major facelift of the National Institute for Sports, a venue which was carefully picked for its historical value and importance.

“Equally, this Stadium, the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly known as Onikan Stadium, the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies, is the oldest stadium in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture co-opt other relevant sister Agencies to ensure the event goes on without a hitch: LASAMBUS, LASEMA, our combined Security apparatus made up of LNSC and the Armed forces Force, our Traffic officials, and Safety Commission were all engaged to ensure a successful event.

“Our efforts ensured that the State met and surpassed the criteria set by the National Council for Arts and Culture for hosting this event.

“We have put our own delegates through rigorous rehearsals to ensure that we not only host, but host to win in the competitive events including the just conclude parade in which our contingent, glamorously dressed in our typical ‘Eko for show’ manner, paraded with so much pomp and pageantry.

“Lagos State has participated actively in past editions of the Festival held in other States and we have come tops in several of the activities. I am therefore confident that we shall no doubt perform the feat at home.

“As we all know, this is the campaign season as our nation’s general elections has been scheduled to hold within the first quarter of next year.

“As political office holders continue to engage the electorates at this period, it is important to re-echo the message of unity and peaceful co-existence which NAFEST platform provides. Rather than seeing the differences in our language and culture as a dividing factor, I implore us to see it as one of our greatest resources to be embraced, celebrated and used to our collective advantage.

“As we celebrate the Nigerian heritage and cultural diversity here today, my clarion call is that we take this an opportunity to elect leaders who will recognize and take advantage of our rich, multi-cultural heritage and language to unify us as a people and as a nation which was the intention of our founding fathers.”

Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, said, “Lagos prides itself as a peaceful State, known for co-habiting and co-existing in unity, despite the differences in ethnicity and languages, Lagos remains a reference point for what an ideal State exemplifies.

She therefore, urged everyone to use the opportunity of the festival to explore the abundant tourism potentials in different parts of Lagos State.

Akinbile-Yussuf noted, “Here in Lagos, our nightlife activities remains top-notch, being a 21st century economy. You have heard of the popular phrase “Eko for Show” which echoes creativity, pomp and pageantry peculiar to Lagosians. This cultural festival, however, presents an opportunity for you to experience different entertainment shows in this city of excellence.

“You must also be reminded of the fact that Lagos, apart from being the Centre of Excellence, is also a State of Aquatic splendour surrounded by water which constitutes part of our heritage. You are also invited to explore the tourism potentials on our waterways as well as the world class water transportation system here in Lagos.”

