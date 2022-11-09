By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council has said only the Presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu has what it takes to protect the future of Nigerian youths.

The APC professional Council in a statement by its National Director General of the ouncil, Dr. Seyi Bamigbade, who made the remark, noted that the current administration has recorded significant efforts to entrench a conducive atmosphere for youths to thrive in their various fields of endeavor.

Bamigbade, added that the foundation being laid by President Muhammadu Buhari will provide a workable roadmap for a greater future for the young population of Nigerians if Tinubu is elected president next year.

Speaking at a North Central Leadership Summit in Makurdi, Benue State, he said the antecedents of Tinubu speaks for him especially by the robust policies and programmes he embarked on as a governor in Lagos State which has helped in raising an army of entrepreneurs, entertainers, political leaders.

Bamigbade stressed that 2023 shall be a crucial opportunity for youths to key into Tinubu’s vision to enhance their fortune.

At the event organised by APC Professionals, he said Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State will make access to education easy and affordable, create a conducive environment for creativity and entrepreneurship, assuring that no region of the country will be left behind.

Bamigbade, therefore, appealed to the youths to support Tinubu to emerge the country’s president in 2023, saying it will be rewarding for all.

Earlier in his remarks, the Coordinator Youth advocate and policy development strategies, Dr. Obisike Anyalekwa, said the one-day leadership summit was organised to bring stakeholders including the youth together to discuss the future of the country.

He said among all the presidential candidates, Tinubu wields an enviable track record that will help in the potential of the youth population for national development.

