Supporters and loyalists of the senator representing Enugu West senatorial zone, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and the Greater Awgu people, comprising Aninri, Oji River, and Awgu local government areas of Enugu State, have joined forces with the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Dr. Peter Mbah, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The loyalists, including all the stakeholders from Greater Awgu zone, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Ugbonabor, Awgu council area, at a well-attended reception organised by the stakeholders across party lines for Mbah, insisted that their decision was borne out of conviction on Mbah’s action plan for the state and his unrivaled experiences in both public and private sectors.

Speaking at the reception, the member representing Oji River/Awgu/Aninri Federal Constituency in the National Assembly and co-host of the event, Toby Okechukwu, said the people of Greater Awgu, comprising all those from Ekweremadu’s structure, had decided to entrust their future in Mbah’s hands because of his proven capacity to deliver on his promises to the state.

He stressing that their large turnout at the event was a demonstration of unity and sense of purpose.

Okechukwu, who noted that their mission for Mbah’s candidacy was long settled, added that the decision to pitch their camp with the ruling party’s governorship candidate had the blessing and approval of their leader and senator representing the zone, Senator Ekweremadu.

He said: “Our mission is settled. This gathering has the blessings of Ikeoha Ndigbo, Senator Ike Ekweremadu. We felt our promise is our honour. Prior to his travel, Senator Ekweremadu said we should support you, and this is in fulfilment of that promise.

“We are supremely confident that you will deliver Enugu State. We are saying this because we know how you started little and grew to become the greatest in the private sector.

“We the Greater Awgu people have made our position clear on where we are standing; we are standing with Dr. Peter Mbah. We are saying Dr. Peter Mbah should be the pilot of this craft.

“We don’t want conflicting emotions among our people. That is why we said before the campaign proper, let us tell our people where we are,” the ranking lawmaker said.

Describing the mammoth crowd at the reception as field marshals, Okechukwu assured of their resolve to give their maximum support to the PDP gubernatorial flagbearer.

“These are rural politicians. They are the ones to deliver you during the election. They delivered Ekweremadu for 20 years. They delivered me for 20 years. And they delivered Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for eight years.

‘’So, we are not confused here in Greater Awgu. We are with you. Since every politics is local, we also have the experience to deliver. We are confident you will do well as Enugu State governor.’’

