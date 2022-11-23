L-R: Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola; Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Osile of Oke-Ona, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso and Agura of Gbagura, Oba Sabru Bakre during the endorsement of the governor for a second term in office by the Egba Traditional Council at Ake Palace, Abeokuta on Wednesday

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Egba Traditional Council has endorsed the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for second term in office.

Announcing the endorsement on Wednesday, the President of the Council, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, hinged their support for the governor’s re-election bid on his sterling performance since he assumed office in 2019.

Alake said Abiodun has done creditably well and deserves a second term to finish what he has started.

Oba Gbadebo noted that in the last sixteen years, governors in the state have been serving two terms in office, stressing that “Governor Abiodun, “having done so well in the last three and half years also deserves a second term”.

“The governor has done very very well. In the last 16 years, two governors have done second terms, why is our governor who has done so well will not do a second term”? Alake asked.

While appreciating the governor for completing some abandoned projects in Egbaland and helping to complete the Traditional Council’s Hall in the Alake’s Palace, called on the state government to construct the road leading to the railway station in Abeokuta.

Also speaking, the Osile of Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, said the entire people and traditional rulers in Egbaland are in full support of the governor’s second term bid, while the Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola and the Agura of Gbagura, Oba Sabur Bakre, expressed confidence that the governor would perform better if given another opportunity.

Responding, Abiodun expressed his gratitude to the monarchs for confidence they have in his capacity to move the state to greater heights.

He said that his administration has been fair in the distribution of projects as well as appointment to all parts of the state.

While enumerating some of the projects executed in the Ogun Central Senatorial District, the governor said plans were on to finalize the concession, operate and transfer of the supposed 250 bed hospital to an international hospital management company that would complete and manage it.

“The hospital is a world class health care facility of excellence that will attract health tourism from all over the South West and Nigeria.

We are working assiduously on the establishment of the Kajola Dry Port and Wasimi Export and Logistics Hub which will decongest Lagos port, thereby making it more efficient and further create an enabling environment for industries and manufacturers in Ogun.

“We will soon begin the urban regeneration of Ibara GRA and in Mowe-Ofada. We are completing or have completed all inherited projects that are of economic importance to our people in line with our promises”, the governor noted.

He described traditional rulers as the link between the Divine Being and the world; custodian of African culture who have assisted in maintaining peace in their various communities.

“I commend our Royal Fathers from the Egba Traditional Council who have continued to keep the flag flying for the progress and development of Egbaland and by extension, Ogun State. This endorsement of our candidature for another term of four years is another appreciation of our untiring efforts in developing all sectors of our State economy across the three senatorial districts of our state”, he pointed out.

Abiodun added that the endorsement is another affirmation of the progress the state has recorded in the last three and half years, emphasizing that the success story of his administration could not be documented without the support received from the people of Egbaland.

While saying that the endorsement would motivate him to do more, he pleaded with the people to play politics without bitterness, as politics is not a do-or-die affair.

RELATED NEWS