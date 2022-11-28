The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised an alarm over a grand plot to change an Appeal Court judgement in favour of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s candidates in the state.

In a press statement issued on Monday and signed by Hon Harrison Omagbon, the Edo PDP warned “all who are involved in this clandestine act, to desist forthwith, as such despicable act is capable of bringing down the Judiciary.”.

The statement read: ” This statement is for Edo State indigenes and the general public to take note. Information reaching us from reliable sources clearly indicates that:

“Certain elements and enemies of democracy have been putting pressure on the Federal Court of Appeal officials sitting in Benin City, to change its already delivered judgment of 22nd of November 2022, in favour of the ‘Gov. Obaseki candidates’.

“Several comments and messages on social media have also exposed the boasts and threats of many of their supporters, that certain sums of money have been set aside and will be deployed this week to reverse the legal position.

“It is pertinent to note that all parties to the suit have been given certified true copies of the judgment, which cannot be altered.

“We must remember that the Judiciary is the last hope of the common man in Nigeria.

“We advise all affected by the judgment to take necessary legal steps to seek redress in areas of their disagreement. Asking same court to reverse itself on a judgment given, will amount to the court sitting as an appellate court over its own judgment.

“We therefore call on all lovers of democracy as well as party faithful, to take note of this ugly development.”

