By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS political parties woo voters ahead of the 2023 general elections, a Labour Party, LP, chieftain and Founder of One Love Foundation, Chief Patrick Eholor, Wednesday, boasted that Edo people are ready to give the presidential candidate and running mate, Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed respectively massive votes and victory via grassroots structures in all wards and local government areas of Edo State.

Speaking with Vanguard on what One Love Foundation is doing as a nongovernmental organization to rescue Nigerians from the present plight they find themselves, said the people are decisive and determined not to be cajoled by other political parties to divert their attention from Obi and Datti who remain their hope in 2023, hence are working round the clock in their wards to give Obi and Datti a New Year gift via the ballot box.

He said: “Edo people are more than ready for Obi-Datti presidency it is no secret that Edo is the cradle of Labour Party this is where the party began and it is a thing of pride that Labour Party is in the fore front of this presidential race we all know that Edo no be Lagos or any other State in Nigeria for that matter.

“We always make sure our voice is heard and we do that collectively at the ballot. Edo State is fully obidient and everyone will verify it come February 2023.

“Obi-Datti’s Presidency will do for Edo state what it will do for Nigeria at large; the security situation under this present APC administration has brought the country to it knees. The ripple effect of insecurity is economy stagnation, inflation, unemployment, high cost of living, and others.

“Then we have problem of corruption where money meant to develop the country is stolen. There is crude oil theft , the Naira is now useless under the watch of APC we have also seen PDP ,and we saw Obi as a governor so we are Very confident that obi has what it takes to rescue this sinking ship called Nigeria.

“The support for the Obi-Datti presidency here in Edo is massive both home and abroad everybody who is suffering from bad governance in Nigeria is determined to get real change and they know Obi is the man for the job.

“Our plan now is to go to the rural areas. The grassroots to mobilise for Peter Obi, we will go from to door to door, house to house to enlighten those people they will use one rubber of rice to deceive so they will understand that the thieves who come to steal their collective destinies do not plan to stop but only Peter Obi can secure their future.

“PVC collection sensitization is in full gear, everyone has to come out and vote for the humans this time.”

He also argued that structure is not the issue about 2023 general elections but candidates whom the people have confidence and can impact their lives positively.

“The issue of structure has been answered. What has structure done to us in the past? PDP has structure they destroyed it and gave it to APC who they are of the same parents and they are dysfunctional.

“Structure has never helped us in this country. Buhari has taken us to the bottom now, humans are the structure, we are the structure”, he pointed.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign in Benin, Edo State, he (Eholor) promised it will be hitch-free, “I can assure the general public when you say obidient we are very obidient.

“The last rally in Benin, we had anticipation of 2 million people but we superceded that expectation.

“I never knew there were that much people in Benin. Everybody in Edo State was at the rally. There was no money paid to anybody rather people used their money ,time and resources. They were all organised it wasn’t a rented crowd.

“The Obi-Datti presidential campaign this Friday is going to be peaceful. We have written to the police, and as the Director of Contact and Mobilisation for the Diaspora, I can assure you that everything is ground to make sure the rally and campaign is a success.”

