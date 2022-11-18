By Dickson Omobola

LAGOS—CHAIRMAN of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa, retd, has said Nigerian youths might not make the impact people envisaged in the 2023 general elections on account of drug abuse.

Marwa, who spoke in Lagos, at the 10th Anniversary Lecture and Investiture into the Realnews Hall of Fame, themed: “Drug Abuse among Youths in Africa: Implication for Nigerian Economy and 2023 election,” said with the upsurge of drug usage among youths, they might not be actively involved in the voting process.

He said: “Nigerians are not ignorant about drug trafficking and drug abuse issues. The activities of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in the past 22 months have given our society a clear picture, certainty and the severity of the drug problem in the country.

“The arrest of 19, 341 drug offenders and subsequent conviction of 3, 111 in addition to the seizure of 5.5 million kilograms of assorted drugs in 22 months are incontrovertible facts of a deeply entrenched illicit drug subculture. Previously, many Nigerians found it hard to believe that illicit drugs such as cocaine and heroin are trafficked in and out of the country. But NDLEA has made huge seizures and there is no basis for scepticism anymore.

“If anything, NDLEA activities since January 2021 have further reinforced the facts of Nigeria being an important hub in the global illicit drug network, and secondly, that our country is not only a transit pipeline but also a market.

“Similarly, Nigerians cannot pretend now not to know that our young people are abusing illicit drugs because youths have an overt drug lifestyle. Youths of today promote the drug subculture. It is common nowadays to hear them say they want to be high. It is there on the street, in songs, in the chat rooms, in clubs and parties.”

He said ‘it is disturbing that abusing marijuana and alcohol is the new normal for youths, especially the Gen Z and even the Millenials,” noting that “drugs and violence go hand in hand. We can recall the social upheaval caused in South-East states in the last quarter of 2021, when there was an outbreak of abuse of methamphetamine. That episode gave us a foresight of the kind of instability that could result from abuse of illicit drugs by young people.

“But we can take a cue from America which has better statistics. In 2007, the economic cost of drug abuse in the United States was estimated at $193 billion. Out of this, lost productivity

accounted for $120 billion; while healthcare gulped $11 billion for drug treatment and drug related medical consequences and the sum of $61 billion was spent on criminal justice, primarily for criminal investigation, prosecution and incarceration, and victim costs.”

Other speakers at the lecture were Consultant Psychiatrist and Medical Doctor, Tranquil and Quest Behavioural Health, Dr. Nkemamolam Ndiomuka; Director General, Christ Against Drug Abuse Ministry, CADAM, Dr. Dokun Adedeji, and former Director General and Member of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Eradication of Drug Abuse, PACEDA, Otunba Lanre Ipinmisho.

