Hassan

By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, National Youth Coalition, NYC, and Yoruba Council Worldwide, YCW, weekend, called on Nigerians to ignore religion and vote for competence.

While drumming support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his Vice, Kashim Shettima, they called on Nigerians to take affirmative steps in ensuring that the future of the country is protected and given to the right leader.

They, however, commended the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Reverend Yakubu Pam, and President Mohammadu Buhari, for toeing the path of peace following the dissenting voices that occassioned the Muslim/Muslim ticket.

The President, YCW, Aare Oladotun Hassan, who doubles as the National President, NYC, made this call during a press briefing in Abuja.

According to him, this is not a time for us to play the ethnic card. The card that we are playing is a card of social justice, of reviewing our Constitution on the balancing of this wreckage, ethnic divisibility that we are currently running as a nation.

“We believe that the only way we can revitalise our hope, the only way we can rejig our democratic ethos is for all of us as Nigerians to the Christian faith, let us not throw the opportunity of electing a good leader that will bring to the fore that Awolowo vision that MKO Abiola vision that were never been implemented for the first time.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential mandate as the best man for the job, in view of his uncommon vision, superlative experience and well researched Hope 23″ master plan for the good people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while acknowledging and appreciating the eternal support of President Muhammadu Buhari and the peace initiative of Reverend Yakubu Pam, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) towards ensuring and appealing to Christian leaders across the country offer special prayers to God Almighty for a peaceful transition and successful conducts of the forthcoming electioneering process ahead of the 2023 Presidential elections”, he added.

Hassan went further to call on all law enforcement agencies to ensure that, during and after the 2023 election, efforts are made to ensure sustainable peace.

He said: “We hereby use this medium to alert the law enforcement agents to ensure adequate security and peaceful process, in view of some agent provocateurs who are hellbent in causing political, ethnic and religious crises and tensions by overheating the polity with uncouth and unguided statements capable of destroying the fragile peace we are currently battling with to sustain.”

