By Ephraim Oseji

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Sunny Onuesoke, has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, being a disorganised party, cannot re-organise Nigeria and bring her back to the good old days of leaders like Olusegun Obasanjo, Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan of PDP.

Onuesoke, in a statement, after the Arise TV Presidential Town Hall Meeting, in Abuja, said those promoting APC as the party to herald positive change for Nigeria are already disappointed with the abysmal performance of the party in all ramification for over seven years in governance.

He wondered how a party that has not been able to effectively and efficiently organise her strategy and operations and run the country well in the last seven years to do same for a complex nation as Nigeria, “especially in this era that the people are confronted with grave security threats as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and assassination amongst other sundry problems that have become a day to day activities in the country.

“APC came with lofty promises of creating a better life for Nigerians. They promised reducing the dollar to one Naira, but presently, the dollar had risen above N800. They promised reducing fuel pump price, but presently, the commodity sells above N250 from N94 that is if it is available. Bag of rise that was N12,000 is now N45,000. Prices of commodities are rising daily. This is happening because Nigerians voted a disorganise party that cannot organise itself.”

