Says exco takes instructions from Gov. Wike

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River State, Barrister Essien Ita, has expressed dismay over the inactivity of the party’s state executive with regard to the Presidential election.

The PDP stalwart in a statement titled, :Cross River PDP Executives in limbo as they await Nyesom Wike’s directive,” lamented that the party’s.state executive appears to have abandoned its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar because of the influence of the Rivers State Governor.

It was reliably gathered that the party structure of the state is under the control of Governor Wike, who was instrumental to the emergence of the state executives.

A source that is privy to the intrigues in the party alleged that the State Chairman, Barrister Venatius Ikem was absent when the Presidential Campaign Council for the state was inaugurated.

Some members of the party have expressed worry that the state might remain under the control of the All Progressives Congress, APC, if nothing was done to bring everyone under one umbrella.

Barrister Ita in the statement said, “It is no more news that the Venatius Ikem led PDP Exco of Cross River State is tied to the apron string of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

“Like school children, the PDP Exco awaits the directives of its headmaster on who to support in the 2023 Presidential elections. Will Wike order the exco to support Tinubu, Obi or Sowore?? This is the question plaguing the minds of the Cross Rive PDP Exco as the clock ticks on.

“The Exco dare not lift the campaign poster of any presidential aspirant without the express permission of governor Wike of Rivers state. This is the sorry situation that Vena and his exco has led the PDP into in Cross River State.

“We now have to wait for Wike to conclude his fight with Atiku before we are shown the path to take.

“Listen Cross River PDP Exco, your posture is unsettling party faithfuls in the state, as you wait for instructions from your Lord in Rivers state, PDP members are beginning to get irritated with your beggarly posture and they are waiting for the day you mount the rostrum and try to pull them by the nose to do Wike’s bidding, that is the day you will know that Cross River State, no be Rivers State.

“It is my humble advice that you clearly exert your independence as a state Exco and stop this slavish adherence to the dictates of a stranger so that you don’t allow anti-party to become the order of the day.”

