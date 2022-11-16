The New TUC Exco, led by Com. Monday Ogbodum

..as C’River Council gets new Executives

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has called on its members and Nigeria at large to ensure they change the narrative by refusing to sit on the fence during the 2023 General elections.

The Chairman of the Cross River state Council, Com. Monday Ogbodum made the call during the 6thTriennial Delegates Conference in Calabar on Wednesday.

He said that the crop of leaders in the country have failed Nigerians while calling on citizens to braze up and make effective change with their PVC by turning out to massively to vote.

Ogbodum who bemoaned the harsh economic situation in the country said there was urgent need to enthrone transformative governance through democratic emergence of competent and visionary leaders at all levels.

His words :” The crop of leaders in the country have failed Nigerians. I’m using this medium to call on workers, civil societies and indeed Nigerians to braze up, hold the bull by the horns , to effect and change the narratives by voting personalities with intergrity and Nigeria’s interest at heart.

” We can’t continue this way, you and I and all of us must effect the change that we want to see, nobody should sit on the fence, we must all come out and participate by exercising our civil responsibility come 2023,” Ogbodum said.

Speaking on his giant strides in the past years , he maintained that his administration was able to fast track the implementations of Civil Servants who were promoted in 2016 without implementation

According to him the TUC in collaboration with NLC was able to get approval and release of N200,000 million for payment of gratuities that was left unattended to since 2014.

While Commending the state government for lifting the embargo on employment of civil servants by granting approval for fresh employment into the civil service.

In his remark, the National President of TUC, Com. Festus Osifo represented by Com. Tony Mokwenye called on the State government to implement the new minimum wage to ease the sufferings of civil servants especially as the country is facing harsh economy.

On his part ,the state Governor, Senator Ben Ayade represented by the Head of Service (HoS) Mr. Timothy Akwaji, congratulated the union for a successful end of leadership term and a peaceful transition.

He however stated that the governor has always placed a premium on the welfare of workers by paying salaries regularly.

Ayade said ” We know there are challenges, as we sit down here, there are states in Nigeria owing salaries up to one year but in Cross River State, our story is not as bad as that and we will continue to do the needful.

“Also , the challenges that we have as it concerns payment of gratuities, is being addressed effectively.” he assured.

Similarly , the 6th Triennial Congress also ushered in a fresh executive that will pilot the affairs of the Union for the next three years.

The Chairman, Com. Monday Ogbodum who returned unpossessed has Com. Gabriel Effiong as Vice Chairman and Com. Ken Bassey as Secretary .

Others include Com( Dr ) Joseph Ewa as assistant Secretary, Moses Ekpo , treasurer , Itoro Anselem, Com.(Dr) Bassey Icha as PRO , Com Celestine Ogbu Auditor , Com. Clarkson Otu ex-officio, Com Mustapha Okon Auditor II.

While Com. ( Mrs ) Josephine Abobi is Chairperson women Commission and Com. ( Mrs) Regina Odunsi is Secretary women Commission.

In his acceptance speech , the newly sworn in Chairman, Com Monday Ogbodum said he was committed to the welfare of workers in the state while urging them to always verify information before sharing.

Ogbodum said , he would raise the bar as Chairman even higher by ensuring that all that workers were entitled to were duly given them to them.

“I can’t do it on my own , I need the support of every worker in Cross River state , I want to also beg you to desist from sharing unverified information to avoid unnecessary panic in the system,” he said.

