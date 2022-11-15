By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC Bola Tinubu as well as other Party stalwarts have arrived at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos, Plateau State venue of the Presidential campaign flag-off as the event commenced at about 12.45 pm.

Supporters of the Party who are in high spirits filled the over 40,000-capacity stadium as security agents strive to maintain order and those who could not gain entrance filled the adjoining streets causing gridlock.

Petty traders are having brisk businesses selling party souvenirs, foods and drinks to the buyers who thronged the venue as early as 7 am for an event slated to begin at 10 am.

Recall that just last night, the State Government envisaged a gridlock and declared a workforce day.

The Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor Simon Lalong are elated as stalwarts of the Party including Governors, Members of the National Assembly on the platform of the Party, as well as other party faithful who came from within and outside the State.

The State Party Chairman Rufus Bature who declared the event open said, “today is the beginning of the victory of APC in 2023, we have to win this election legally and otherwise…”

The Plateau State Governorship candidate of the Party, Nentawe Yilwatda appreciated the Party for choosing to flag off the campaign in the State and choosing Lalong as the campaign DG stressing, “We will not disappoint, we will reward you handsomely.”

James Lalu of the Disability Commission said his team from the 36 States of the federation are on the ground and they would deliver the votes of the disability community to the APC.

Other details later.

RELATED NEWS