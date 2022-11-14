By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has shifted the resumption date of its plenary sessions from Tuesday November 15 to Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

The shift in date of resumption as gathered may not be unconnected with the various standing Committees to complete the 2023 budget defence sessions with Ministeries, Departmentsans Agencies, MDAs.

Although a statement signed by the Clerk to the Senate, Chinedu Francis Akabueze did not give any reason for the postponement, it called on lawmakers to resume plenary activities by 10am on Wednesday.

The Senate had suspended plenary to scrutinize the details of the N20.5 trillion budget proposal for 2023 presented in a Joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari in October.

The fiscal document is the largest in Nigeria’s political history but despite the size of it, virtually all the ministries and agencies of government have in the course of their budget defence requested the Senate to jerk up their allocations to enable them function more effectively.

The Senate had also promised to complete work on the budget and have it passed and assented by the President next month.

