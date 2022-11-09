By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday presented a budget of N179.7billion proposal for the 2023 to the Benue State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

Christened Budget of Consolidation and Transition, the estimate is made of N106.1billion or 51.1 percent of the estimate as recurrent expenditure while the sum of N73.5billion representing 48.9 percent of the budget is for capital expenditure.

The 2023 fiscal estimate is N24.1billion higher than the 2022 budget of N155.6billion.

Presenting the estimates, Governor Ortom explained that the “Recurrent Expenditure is made up of the sum of N48.5billion or 27 percent Personnel Cost while N57.6billion or 32.1 percent represents Overhead Cost. The Recurrent Expenditure Estimates focuses on our obligation to faithfully pay the salaries of our workers and meet our obligations under our new Pension Laws and to our retired workers. We have also essential overheads expenditure, with emphasis on items of that relevance.”

Giving a breakdown of the sources of revenue accruals to the state in the fiscal year, the Governor said, “The amount is made up of Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, Statutory Revenue of N71.3billion or 39.7 percent of Aggregate Revenue Estimates and the sum of N30billion or 16.7percent of the Aggregate Revenue from independent sources.

“There is a provision of N78.3billion or 43.6 percent of the aggregate revenue from other sources including Aids, Grants and Loans.”

Receiving the estimate on behalf of members, the Speaker, Titus Uba assured that the House would ensure speedy

