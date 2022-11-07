*Backs CBN on Naira notes re-design

By Yinka Kolawole

The National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has faulted the parameters of assumptions in the 2023 budget estimates, noting that they do not reflect economic realities of the country’s business environment.

NACCIMA President, Ide John Udeagbala, stated this at the association’s 4th quarter media briefing on socio-economic issues, in Lagos.

His words: “Of concern are the parameters of assumptions in the 2023 budget estimations, most especially the dollar to naira conversion rate.

“These assumptions do not accurately reflect the true economic conditions of the business environment in Nigeria, especially the (official) dollar exchange rate of N435.57 per dollar. Most businesses in the country thrive on parallel forex market rates currently fluctuating between N730 and N769 to a dollar.

“It is therefore evident that the 2023 budget is not a true reflection of the economic reality of today’s Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, NACCIMA has said that it fully supports the CBN’s decision on the redesigning of some Naira notes denominations, saying that it would curb crime.

Udeagbala who said the move was long overdue, also noted that bringing the estimated N2 trillion cash which is currently outside the banking system back into the system will make more loans available to the manufacturers and give them room to access loans at cheaper rates.

“NACCIMA is in support of redesigning of naira notes because it’s long overdue. This will help our economy and also reduce crime. Though the time is short, the security and the presidency know the reason.

“It is going to help our economy by bringing in N2 trillion cash that are currently outside the economy stashed away in dry septic tanks and other places,” he stated.

