By Favour Joseph

AS 2023 general elections draw nearer, a Beauty Queen, Hadassah Ibinyingi Allaputa, from the World United Nations, yesterday, called on Nigerians, particularly residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to maintain peace before, during and after the elections, and ensure they vote the right candidates of their choice.

Allaputa made the call during a media briefing on the heels of launching of an International Family Pageant in Abuja.

Speaking about credible electoral process, she pointed that national security begins at the family, community, and office levels, and added that national peace, harmony and security is every Nigerian job, and these should be promoted for progress and prosperity of the nation.

She said: “So, let us come to the table where we can negotiate and reconcile our differences, we should communicate in a way to show that we can live together as one.”

About essence of the International Family Pageant, according to her, an academy for beauty queens have been established, which they are also on the move to build their capacity in leadership positions, and how they could leverage on their beauty by establishing community based development projects since their belief is that beauty can transform people’s lives positively across the world.

“So, we want to add more value to the system, apart from reigning as a beauty queen for one year.

“For us, being a beauty queen is a profession and there are responsibilities that we have created once you emerge as a beauty queen, everybody will expect you to deliver that responsibility.

“It is very important that people begin to see the difference in what we are doing. Not the pet projects that people normally expect and sometimes do not come out. We want to do something that is more sustainable.

“Even if they do not win, by the time they are done with our training and retraining because we have recreated 11 courses online, where all participants will have to take this training until they are certified before they participate in the pageant.

“To me, Beauty Queens are role models and they represent an embodiment of everything good and positive in their country, in other words, they become real ambassadors. So Pageantry should therefore go beyond gathering together some beautiful ladies to judge them by their physical attributes.

“Hence, the decision to redefine pageantry in the direction of promoting great family values that is sensitive to moral, cultural, and religious standards required to create the necessary impact for personal and societal development.

“Our new approach to pageantry is borne out of passion, research, and years of active engagement in beauty pageants both as a participant, judge, and organizer of the family-friendly pageants, with a desire to inject more rectitude and provide direction for more stable individuals and ultimately positively impacting the society as a beauty royalty”, she asserted.

