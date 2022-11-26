Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Thousands of supporters of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have ditched him to join the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, saying the PDP candidate has poor human relationship skills.

The supporters were received by the Zamfara state Governor, Bello Matawalle in his capacity as the Zonal Coodinator North-West of the Presidential Campaign Council together with APC National Vice Chairman, North-West, Salihu Moh. Lukman.

The development was confirmed by the APC North-West Publicity Secretary, Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada and Spokesperson, APC North-West Presidential Campaign Council Northwest, Mohammed Lawal Shehu.

According to them, Gov. Matawalle and Mallam Lukman spent hours receiving the PDP and Atiku support groups on Friday, November 25, 2022.

“These are groups who were committed to support the PDP and Alh. Atiku Abubakar to win the 2023 Presidential elections but were not given the deserved recognition by both the PDP and Alh. Atiku Abubakar”, both men said in a joint statement.

The groups include Atiku Support Organization, PDP Transformation Ambassadors, Atiku Abubakar Kawai, PDP Mobilizers Initiative, Kasa Daya Al’umma Daya, Atiku/Okowa Frontiers Movement, G7 Business Community, Katsina Biyayya Forum, Atiku Women and Youth Initiative and Atiku Nigeria Transformation Ambassadors.

The groups were said to have invested heavily in the Atiku project since 2015 but they noted that the poor relationship with both PDP and Alh. Atiku Abubakar compelled them to leave both the PDP and its Presidential candidate and declare their support for APC and its Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Governor Bello Matawalle welcomed the groups to the APC and undertook to facilitate their full integration into the APC and Asiwaju/Kashim Presidential Campaign.

“He emphasised that APC is the only party that uphold to the principles of power rotation, saying the highest justice to be done to the people of the South is to be able to shift power to their region so that justice and equality can be ensured.

“He urged them to uphold the commitment they have exhibited over the years for the victory of the APC and all its candidates at all levels. He told the defectors that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC Presidential candidate has mapped out strategic development plans that would help consolidate the existing reforms under President Muhammad Buhari”, the statement added.

