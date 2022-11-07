Chairman Media and Publicity Committee of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party PDP Campaign Council, Chief Emman Amgbaduba has described the party’s Presidential standard bearers Atiku Abubakar and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as renewed hope for Nigerians.

Amgbaduba who is Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas made the remarks in a statement in Asaba on Monday while reacting to Governor Okowa’s brilliant outing at the Arise News Presidential Town Hall Series in Abuja.

He said that Okowa’s lucid and didactic presentations on the issue of security and economy shows his genuine grasp and understanding of the issues bothering the nation’s security and economic development.

He therefore called on Nigerians especially Deltans to support the Atiku-Okowa PDP ticket which is adequately prepared for the task of rescuing, resetting and rebuilding the country.

“Yesterday Nigerians watched with awe as our Vice Presidential candidate and Governor of Delta, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa presented a well- articulated roadmap to the resolving the security and economic challenges bedeviling our nation to the satisfaction of Nigerians.

“As Deltans and party faithful we couldn’t have been more proud to be associated with him as our leader and pathfinder.

“He has indeed shown that he is a President-in-waiting and I therefore call on Nigerians and all Deltans to support the PDP ticket of Atiku-Okowa for it remains the surest hope to rescue, reset and rebuild Nigeria from where the inept APC have led us to,”

The Oil and Gas Commissioner urged the people of the state to ensure they stay with the issues and avoid mudslinging as the campaigns commences across Delta on Monday November 7.

“As we commence our ward-to-ward campaigns simultaneously across the three senatorial districts today, the message is simple go out there and convince Deltans to identify with the PDP as it is the only party prepared to change the narrative for the nation.

“Our Gubernatorial Candidate Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, his running mate Chief Monday Onyeme and other candidates of our party are determined to do more for Deltans when elected,” he stated.

RELATED NEWS