By Efe Ondjae

LAGOS—The Nigerian Army has assured the safety of Nigerians come 2023 elections, saying modalities had been put in place to ensure that.

The Commander 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ikeja Cantonment, Brigadier-General Isangubong Akpaumontia, gave the assurance while delivering a lecture tagged ‘ The Military and.Leadrtship,:Lessons for a growing democracy ‘ at a Town and Gown Seminar organised by the Faculty of Leadership and Development Study, Covenant University, Otta, Ogun State .

He disclosed that an operation known as Excercise Still Waters was launched recently , with the aim of maintaining safety of Lal Nigerians during the general elections..

He said: “the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya , is also putting in much effort to curb insecurity most especially in the northern part of the country . Nigerians can see there has been much improvement in the North and North West”

He was also quick to remind the audience comprising students and lecturers of the faculty that the Nigerian Army had no right to change the government .

Rather, he said change would only be done with the ballot boxes and not with barrel of guns.

Brig. Gen. Akpaumontia stated that election according to the constitution, “is by votes people cast and not by the barrel of the gun. The Military have nothing to do with who becomes the next president or governor, it is the people that decide. The Military know that political positions are determined by civilians .

“My advice is that you can learn from the Military.Like I pointed out , there are things that you can learn from the military and commitment and national out look are two keys that the politicians can learn from the military”.

While giving a historical background on the emergence of the Nigerian Army, he threw more light on Military Leadership, Military in politics, challenges of Nigeria democracy and possible solution for democratic leaders.

Also speaking, the Dean, College of Leadership , Professor Charles Obulugo, said , “ we teach leadership . We know leadership is not isolatory but cumulative and it is a game played across the table.

“We can not say we have leadership without touching on all sector. Today ,we have the privilege to bring the number one person in Lagos to come speak with us, so to us it’s an extension of our leadership mandate.“

