By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Peter Umeadi has reiterated the need for Nigerians to live in peace with one another because that is what the nation needs to progress.

Professor Umeadi assured that if voted into office in 2023, he would work assiduously to ensure unity and prosperity among the people irrespective of tribe or religion, stressing that his administration would tackle the challenges of the country without giving excuses.

Speaking at the mini stadium at Bukuru, Jos South local government area of Plateau State during the flag off of the campaign of the governorship candidate of the Party in the State, Mr. Samuel Abashe, and the unveiling of his running mate, Mrs. Rovina Ajiya, the APGA Presidential candidate noted, “… If I am made President of Nigeria, my administration will touch the lives of every Nigerian positively and that is what APGA represents; that is why I am contesting Presidency. I will concentrate on women, youth, and people living with disabilities.

“If I become President, you will see me in hospitals, marketplaces and, motor parks to see things for myself, All we need is peace, joy, good health, and good food for all. I am a winner, I am working to win, I can assure you that APGA will win all the offices its members are contesting for.”

On his part, the APGA gubernatorial candidate in the State, Mr. Abashe urged his supporters to be firm and not sell their conscience for peanuts but rather get their PVC and vote for APGA as the entire Plateau people are yearning for a positive change which his administration would ensure if voted into office.

He frowned at the chronic insecurity in the State and promised that with his background as a retired military officer and his knowledge working with reputable foreign organizations, he would use the experiences garnered to revive the State’s fortunes economically and otherwise.

His words, “… We can’t go to our farms, schools, our business places because of insecurity, people no longer feel safe even in their homes, if I become the governor, Plateau citizens will never witness violence again. We will develop the agricultural sector, we will provide farm implements and input to all farmers, and we will have more than we need. Plateau is not a poor state…”

The Party’s Women Leader, Blessing Selchum and the Youth Leader, Henry Musa assured of working to ensure success for the Party and appealed to the candidates to carry the women and youths along in their respective programmes.

