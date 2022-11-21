…Dumps PDP

…Says Taraba APC tired of operating as opposition

…Says some of us left PDP because the centre can no longer hold

By Femi Bolaji

Former deputy Senate Minority leader and Senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha, has said that his new party, All Progressives Congress, APC, will defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming 2023 gubernatorial election in Taraba.

Given reasons he left PDP, Bwacha said PDP is a sinking ship and the centre can no longer hold.

Bwacha noted that the hurdles that have held the state chapter of the APC back for years are being addressed, stressing that the state chapter of the party is tired of those doing business of contesting to lose and lobbying for appointments in Abuja.

Bwacha, whose emergence as the governorship candidate of the party was greeted with plethora of litigations from fellow contenders, spoke Monday, in Jalingo the state Capital.

He also told his supporters that he is already appealing the judgement of the Federal High court that cancelled the governorship primary election of the APC that made him the party’s flag bearer.

According to him, “When you see some of us quitting the PDP, you should know that the centre can no longer hold.

“We are foundation members of the PDP and this is my first exit. “And wherever I go, I can give you my word that we will not lose because we are not losers.

Bwacha also said he is currently appealing the decision of the lower court that nullified his emergence as the governorship flag bearer of the APC.

In his words, “the litigations in court understandably are result of the long awaited need for an APC government to be established in Taraba state.

“We also understand that everybody is curious and wants to be in the forefront. So when you see competing interests in situations like this, you should know that this is where it is going to happen.

“We are comforted and sure that at the fullness of time, these things would be brought to an end and the people would rejoice.

“The people here at home want to form a government and tired of operating in the opposition.

“Unfortunately there are some persons who still want to continue with the normal business of contesting to lose and running to Abuja to look for appointment. “We are trying to put an end to this and recreate a new narration.”

RELATED NEWS