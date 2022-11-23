…promises to build on Okowa’s achievements

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 elections, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has said the All Progressives Congress, APC led Federal Government has failed Nigerians.

Speaking at Sapele wards 11,10, 9, 7, and 1, during the continuation of his ward-to-ward campaign, Oborevwori promised to build on the achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, if elected in 2023.

Saying Senator Ifeanyi Okowa

has done very well as a Governor, he said that Deltans do not need a sessional man as a Governor of Delta State, reiterating that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has achieved so much for the State.

He said: “Our Governor has done a lot since he came on board and it is my promise to build on the enviable achievements of the Governor if I am elected the next Governor of Delta State. Our governor has done very well, so vote for him and Atiku.

“If our Governor is elected as Vice-President and I am elected the next Governor of Delta State, our State will be the envy of other States in the Country. Deltans do not need a Governor that will take all projects to his own Orogun community like the current Deputy Senate President is doing at the moment”.

While soliciting votes for all PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections, he said the time has come for Nigerians to vote out the APC.

In his address, PDP Delta Central Senatorial Candidate, Chief Ighoyota Amori, pointed out that Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie and Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituencies had both represented Urhobo at different times at the Senate, saying; “so I urge all of you to vote for me for Senate, come 2023 and other candidates of the PDP”

PDP House of Representatives Candidate in Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency, Barrister Evelyn Oboro, decried Nigeria’s poor economy under the APC led government.

To this end, Oboro appealed to the people to vote massively for the PDP five-over-five, adding that Nigerians cannot continue to suffer under the APC government where over N800 is exchanging a Dollar.

Also, PDP House of Assembly Candidate in Sapele Constituency, Chief Perkins Umukoro, who spoke in the same vein, said the PDP is committed to improving the livelihood of the people.

In their separate remarks, Chairmen and leaders of the various wards visited by the campaign train, assured that they would work for the victory of all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

