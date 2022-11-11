Dr Abiola Oshodi with Mr Ade Omole, during the visit.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The All Progressives Congress ( APC), Canada Chapter, has promised effective mobilisation for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, come

Media Director of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Canada, Dr Abiola Oshodi, made the promise when he paid a visit to the APC Presidential Campaign Council Diaspora Directorate in the Directorate’s Maitama Office in Abuja.

In a statement by Hon. Ifeoma Nwankwo, the Secretary of the Directorate, the APC in Canada, said that the chapter would not rest on its oars until the victory was accomplished by the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Oshodi, who led the delegation on behalf of the Chapter, congratulated Prince Ade Omole, the Director of the Directorate and all members of the Directorate for their well-deserved appointments.

He described the appointment as a recognition of their individual efforts in advancing and projecting the course of APC across the federation and in diaspora.

Tge Media Director, charged them to continue with the good work and be committed to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kasim Shetima Presidential mandate.

Responding, Omole, welcomed Oshodi and his team to Nigeria and also gave assurance of inclusiveness in the campaign activities.

Omole, commended Oshodi for his effort in projecting and promoting Bola Ahmed Tinubu candidacy in his constituency.

He said that the Directorate would work with all stakeholders both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to ensure the victory of the party’s presidential candidate.

