The Governorship ambition of the PDP Gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno has continued to receive more endorsements from across a broad spectrum of society, with the latest coming from members of the Akwa Ibom Creative Industry.

At a well-attended roundtable discussion with the Governorship hopeful, held Monday evening at the Royalty by Signature Hotel, Ewet Housing Estate Estate, Uyo .

In her address, the Award-winning Nollywood star, and Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Tourism Development, Ini Edo noted the decision to rally support for the PDP Governorship hopeful was arrived at after a painstaking assessment of all the Governorship candidates lined up by all the political parties in the State. She described Akwa Ibom as a hub for film makers, saying the state is blessed with rich talents that can compete favourably with their contemporaries globally and that the state is poised to showcase it’s potentials to the world.

The Monday evening roundtable interaction witnessed the coming together of industry players from Akwa Ibom residing both within and outside the State who are poised to change the narrative in the tourism and entertainment industry, and they see in Pastor Umo Eno a passionate and sincere man who is committed to the development of the rich tourism potentials that abound in the state.

Also speaking, the co-host Ebenezer Eno, IMasuen Lancelot, and a host of other notable names in the movie industry said the state is blessed with rich tourism potentials lying untapped, and pledged to continue deploying their talent in showcasing the state to the outside world.

Welcoming guests, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Orman Esin described the gathering as unique, saying it was the first time creative Industry players in the State came together to interact with a Governorship candidate with a view to having indepth knowledge on what he has in stock for Akwa Ibom people.

He said Akwa Ibom has become a pride of Nigeria, as the state is lucky to have Governors who consider what he called project Akwa Ibom.

Reacting, the Governorship hopeful, Pastor Umo Eno appreciated the Creative Industry Practitioners for identifying with his ambition. He pledged to work with in the development of the state.

Unveiling his tourism development blueprint as embedded in his Arise Agenda, Pastor Eno who described himself as an active player in the tourism sector, promised to address the concerns raised during the roundatable discuss when he becomes Governor.

“ we are going to work together to do an Ibom creative night. I’m a member of your Industry.

“We will run an inclusive Government. We have the longest beach in West Africa. I used to be Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Hotel and Tourism Board.We have tourism sites in this State. All we need to do is to work on it without tampering with it”.

“We will get Nigeria Export promotion Council to have an office in Uyo. From the film academy, we will create a film village in Uyo. From what we’ve seen tonight we will encourage talents.

Akwa Ibom will be a major hub for ICT in this south South region. We will encourage creative talents. We will have a yearly carnival or event that would make people come to Akwa Ibom”.

