…says will sustain Buhari’s agro revolution legacies

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, weekend, threw weight behind the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC, Agro Commodities Directorate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Abubakar commended the party for the setting up and inaugurating the Directorate, saying is a cardinal part towards realizing the Tinubu-Shettima presidency come 2023.

He made the commendation at a stakeholders meeting with farmers, noting that the monumental achievement by President Muhammadu Buhari in the agricultural sector is mind-blowing, which has brought in new dimension of upscaling agricultural activities that has led to agric revolution.

He said the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council considering an agricultural Directorate including other initiatives.

He described it was first of its kind in the composition of a Campaign Committee among political parties, and that the move was an amber that has radiated light on Tinubu’s deep vision for the country’s agricultural sector.

According to the Minister, policies and programmes under the Buhari-led administration has made agribusiness lucrative and attractive business to investors and youth, therefore, empowered more farmers to upscale food production and security.

He (Abubakar) has been a driving force in rural farmers mobilization to vote Tinubu and Shettima, and he described the creation of an Agriculture and Commodity Directorate by the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as step in the right direction, because Tinubu would consolidate on President Buhari’s achievements in the agricultural sector.

He also highlighted achievements recorded by the Buhari-led administration in the agricultural sector for seven and half years, which he said has laid the foundation for the next administration to take off from.

He said: “The Buhari-led administration has been able to galvanize the agricultural sector since 2015.

“We can all see the massive impact by the Anchor Borrowers Programme led by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has revolutionized the rice, cotton, maize, cassava value chains including others.

“This has really reduced importation of these commodities, and many farmers and processors are millionaires currently. Also they are paying back the loans.

“The rice and maize pyramids were brought alive in Abuja and Kaduna respectively to show how Nigeria attained self-sufficiency in rice, maize and others.

“Nigerians are massively exporting agricultural commodities abroad and this has generated foreign exchange for the country. The recent signing of Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, RIFAN, and Egypt is an example of this progress.

“The Buhari-led administration also has kick started the National Identification and Traceability System, NAITS, for the livestock. This is a huge achievement as it is the first of its kind in the country’s history. This will reduce herder-farmer clashes, boost productivity, attract investors, boost pastoralists profits, and control transboundary animal diseases.

“The take-off Special Agro-Processing Zones, SAPZ, Programme, which is a one-stop shop for agribusiness in various zones in the country. This has support from the African Development Bank, AfDB, International Fund for Agricultural Development, and Islamic Development Bank. It is private sector driven to boost food and nutrition security.

“Drastic reduction in high food import bill; Promoting smart climate agriculture to mitigate impact of climate change, and others.”

He said the Asiwaju-Shettima drive to raise the bar in the sector is to consolidate on these legacy achievements.

“His ideas are top notch and I am confident of what he (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu) is bringing on board to complement what President Muhammadu Buhari has achieved within this period”, he said.

Citing example from the manifesto of the APC presidential candidate, the Minister said agriculture will become even more attractive for investors, especially youths who have committed so much resources and time into the sector in the last few years.

He added that, “-The visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, the Minister of State for Agriculture, and many other top government functionaries as well as investors and players in the private sector to Ga’ate Community, Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in 2019 and 2020 was informed by the agricultural revolution being driven by passionate and patriotic Nigerian youths.

“The NFGCS Farm Estate under the management of Retson Tedheke, who accidentally today is the Secretary of the APC PCC Agriculture and Commodity Directorate and also the convener of the Asiwaju Farmers Forum, is a success story to be supported, despite the effects of the outbreak of COVID-19 that almost put businesses across to their knees but Nigeria survived mostly due to the agricultural commodities sector and government localization policies.”

Also speaking at the meeting was the Director, APC Agro Commodity Directorate, Abubakar Bello Udulu, who thanked the Minister of Agriculture for his contributions to agricultural development.

He assured that the Directorate will not only be involved in the mobilization of famers across the country but will continue to help evolve strategies to galvanize more farmers for the presidential campaign.

A member of the team, Arc Kabiru Faskari, called for involvement of all stakeholders in the agro value chain, saying Asiwaju’s candidacy is the farmers ticket to unlock several opportunities in the sector.

Deputy Director of the Directorate, Iliyasu Muazu, Zanna Jimeta, said the idea of the Directorate by Tinubu was a noble one that all farmers nationwide must take advantage of because of the massive opportunities agriculture presents to the region.

Commending the Minister for his support since the inception of the Directorate, Secretary of the APC PCC Agriculture and Commodity Directorate and Convener Asiwajus Farmers Forum, Retson Tedheke, appealed to him to continue to offer support to farmers across the country and the Directorate in order to enable them win the election for the party.

Tedheke said: “I want to thank you for the support you have given to us. And let me thank you for the ones you are yet to render.

“As you know, farmers constitute the largest voting population, so we must take the campaign seriously. We must take it to them in every part of the country.

“This is what we are doing already and the results are encouraging. We are confident that with you, we will make it work.”

RELATED NEWS