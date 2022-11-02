…assures farmers greater attention with Tinubu presidency

… we’re already running with the ‘agbado-cassava’ revolution – Tedheke

…commences mobilization of 25m farmers’ votes

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS campaigns by political parties continue to gather momentum, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, Wednesday, inaugurated a 60-man Agro Commodities Directorate under the auspices of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Abubakar who was represented by one of his aides, Engr Ubandoma Ularama, said the Agro Commodities Directorate of the PCC compromises of farmers across all value chains.

The inaugurated 60-man Agro Commodities Directorate has Hon Abubakar Kuka as Director; Dr Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar, Deputy Director; Ilyasu Muazu, Deputy Director; Matthew Adesanya, Assistant Director; and Retson Tedheke, Secretary.

The directorate has the following goals to achieve commodity boards; Grain Reserves and Food Storage; Rural Infrastructure Development; Irrigation and Water Catchment; Farm Cooperatives; Access to Finance; and Large-scale land Clearing.

He said: “In carrying out the campaign to making sure Tinubu/Shettima become the next President and Vice President of this country next year respectively.

“All our farmers here we assure you that financial and agricultural inputs would be provided. We as farmers in this Directorate make sure Tinubu/Shettima Presidency is delivered.

“You have to reach the farmers who are majorly the electorates we have in the country, and it is your mandate to achieve that.

“We see no reason why will be defeated if we want agriculture to expand in Nigeria vote Tinubu and Shettima.”

Earlier in an address of welcome, the Director, Agro Commodities Directorate of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Hon Abubakar Kuka, said, “The event of today is one that avails all of us the opportunity to participate in the process that will bring in Renewed Hope for all Farmers across the Country.

“As we are all aware, the largest voting population in Nigeria are farmers who live predominantly rural Nigeria. Farmers make up about 70 per cent of the entire population of the country.

“The goal of this Directorate is to device means to reach these farmers through the various farm groups, commodity associations and cooperatives.

“Our task is simple: mobilise these farmers to deliver 25 million votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Meanwhile, the Secretary, Agro Commodities Directorate of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Retson Tedheke, said: “Our strategy is to mobilize all rural and suburban Nigeria, our mandate is to use Agriculture and commodities as the driver for the votes that will deliver the Tinubu/Shettima presidency.

“Over 87,000 registered today (Wednesday), we have bought okadas, boats and we are in all rural areas across the country.

“We are going to have follow-ups on these farmers as we have commenced mobilisation of 25 million farmer across the country.

“Food security is the number one project of every government. If you are able to feed your people, you will be able to secure your people. And so when we talk about treating agriculture as a national development project, we are saying that it should not be treated as a private business because if you must get millions of your people out of poverty, if you must give them jobs, if you must make their lives meaningful, you must ensure that they have access to what they need to not just feed your country, but give themselves a means of livelihood.

“If you look at the entire world a group projects and programmes a major source of subsidies in the United States in the West as well as in the East.

“So we must begin to look at it critically. We can develop agriculture to a level that it becomes is a major revenue earner for the country. If because the measures of job creation for people becomes a source of security. I’ve often said that insecurity is an economic problem.

“So you cannot solve it with a gun alone must create economic support and an economic security to ensure that as communities, culture and a society is safe from the challenges we currently face.”

RELATED NEWS