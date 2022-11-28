By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has said that the party has concluded arrangements to set up a 700 man campaign council for the 2023 general election.

The governorship hopeful disclosed that the membership of the campaign council would be drawn from the 184 wards in the state, with each of them bringing their diverse experiences to bear on the party’s campaigns.

Emenike, who stated this during a meeting of APC leaders at his Umukabia country home in Umuahia North council area, assured that his liberation message would permeate every nook and cranny of Abia.

He urged the party leaders to sustain their winning mentality, adding that the liberation movement he is leading is divinely ordained to set Abia on the path of genuine development.

His words; “God has watered the ground on which we have planted in Abia and now we are waiting for our harvest of victory coming up in 2023.Those conspiring to make the party’s 2023 liberation movement derail were working in vain. The meeting of party leaders and stakeholders from state and local governments was convened for the purpose of fine-tuning the list of his campaign council to make it comprehensive and inclusive.

“The truth of the matter is that we are on solid ground. We are on the right path; nobody should be bothered by the distractions.”

He noted that the high pedestal on which the main opposition party has found itself was not attained overnight but a product of strategic planning in the course of years of a tortuous journey.

In her remarks, the Deputy Governorship candidate, Rev. Mrs Gloria Akara, encouraged Abia APC leaders and members to imbibe Emenike’s passion and commitment in his avowed mission to rescue and develop Abia.

“Chief Emenike really wants to change the narrative in Abia. I see victory; I see victory ahead,” she declared, adding that “this is our season to run with him” and make Abia better.

The National Welfare Secretary of APC, Sir Friday Nwosu, said that the maladministration of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party has plunged the state into despondency, stressing that Abia people are now looking up to APC to save the situation.

He insisted that Emenike is the only governorship candidate in the 2023 race who is not in any way linked to the plundering of Abia’s resources, adding that soon those ravaging the state would be expelled from the government house.

Nwosu lauded Emenike for helping to build Abia APC and place it in a vantage position to dislodge the ruling party, saying, “we have victory in our hands; God will crown our efforts”

On his part, Chairman of Abia APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu charged party leaders to demonstrate their capacity and commitment to the party’s 2023 project of wresting Abia from the vicious grip of incompetent leaders.

“We must work and work harder; we must make sacrifices as much as needed to achieve our collective goal,” he said.

