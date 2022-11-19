…says Nigeria on track to become Open Defecation Free in 2025

…Sim to Nigerians, FG, investors prioritise, invest in toilet facilities

…World Toilet Summit ends

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigeria joins rest of the world to commemorate World Toilet Day, the Federal Government of Nigeria has charged citizens working towards ending open detection in the country.

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, on Saturday stated that ending open defecation is possible and achievable.

He said with the response and political will from State and Local Governments Governments there is hope for eradicating open defecation.

The World Toilet Summit with theme, ‘Sanitation Innovations for Economic Development’ ends today (Saturday), which started on November 18, 2022, with a lot of resolve to galvanize the sanitation economy of Nigeria and transform it into a big money spinning business and employment generation within a short time as investors indicate interest to take advantage of the untapped sanitation economy worth $26.1 billion by 2030, as they said ‘shit business is a good business’.

He said: “I expect the quantum leap that we have been looking for.

“Going forward, from all that has happened yesterday’s world toilet summit and world toilet day I hope that more States, communities, and local governments will embrace the campaign and end open defecation for people to appreciate the need to build toilets in their homes.

However Adamu charged corporate organisation, civil societies to build toilet facilities for Nigeria to serve as ways to end open defecation .

He added that most of the States declared ODF have drastic reduction in cases of cholera, dysentery and other air and water borne diseases as people live healthy lives and spend less on treatment and drugs.

He also pointed out that the government is basically to provide the enabling environment to achieve ODF status, and tasked individuals to secure and safeguard the health of their families with befitting toilets and communities should do same.

The Minister stressed that Nigerians should embrace the challenge to make Nigerian Open Defecation Free, and added that if India with 600 million people defecating openly could take that huge number out and today the entire country is open defecation free within fives, while Nigeria with about 46 million Nigerians defecating openly could also take this number off open defecation in a couple of years to come.

However, Founder, World Toilet Organisation, WTO, Jack Sim, callee on Nigerians, private investors and Government to place provision of toilet facilities on the high priority list and concentrate on it to make Nigerian an open defecation free country.

“As it is embarrassing not to have a cell phone, and a toilet just like the cell phone if you don’t have it is embarrassing you”, Sim added

However, he assured that the World Toilet Organisation will support the efforts of having safe and decent toilets.

RELATED NEWS