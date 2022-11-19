By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS Nigeria joins rest of the world to commemorate 2022 World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse, the Deputy Chief Whip of House of Representatives and Member representing Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi of Abia State, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Saturday called on government at all levels and Nigerians to implement the Child Rights Act.

Onyejeocha commended the Child Rights Act in a statement, also urged Government to expedite action to ensure the law takes its course as the menace of child abuse is not abating, hence investment “in the protection of children as well as provide the necessary legal policy framework to protect them against abuse.”

November 18 has been set aside as World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse to create global awareness campaign for a culture of prevention of child abuse in collaboration with the Anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The three time lawmaker expressed concern and worry, “Despite the passage of the CRA, most children in the country don’t enjoy such rights, leaving a lot to be worried about their future.”

Based on recent moves by the Federal Government and a non-governmental organization called, A Mother’s Love Initiative, to deal with terrifying factors of overburdening of children through childhood years by either parents or schools, and also in commemoration of World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse prompted her to make the appeal for implementation of CRA.

The lawmaker pointed that there is the need to upscale sensitization and awareness creation on the child’s right.

She advocates also for introduction of Child Rights Education in school curriculum in order for children to be equipped with knowledge about child rights.

“They are the future of our society and they need to begin to know their left from their rights even at early age. I think this is very key in building a more civilised society.

“Today, I join world leaders and international organizations and non-governmental partners to commemorate the World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse.

“I appeal that the government should not only design a multi-sectoral and national development agenda and plan for children but to also fully implement the country’s Child Right Act (2003).

“They prioritise the implementation and domestication of the Child Rights Act 2003 (CRA) in Nigeria to protect children against every form of abuses.

“I will suggest, therefore, that this becomes a topic in school. One thing is for a child to enjoy his or her rights but another thing is for that child to know where the rights begin and end. So you cannot enjoy what you don’t know.

“This is for the best interests of our children. We must show them love, compassion and respect their dignity. It’s a duty for all. Their rights are not privileges as some will rather say; their rights are their rights and should be seen as such”, she added.

Meanwhile, on Article 3 of CRC, she said, “In all actions concerning children, whether undertaken by public or private social welfare institutions, courts of law, administrative authorities or legislative bodies, the best interests of the child shall be a primary consideration.”

She concluded by saying that by ratifying the Child’s Rights Convention and African Children’s Charter, the Nigerian government has the overall responsibility to ensure that it is implemented in a uniform and coherent manner.

In a related development, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, during the week expressed worries over the practice of parents forcing children to jump classes and wanting them to become “wonder-kids” by overburdening them with accelerated teaching.

Adamu described the practice as not only unhealthy and dangerous but counter-productive, a trend he said must be addressed head-on by the relevant agencies like the Quality Assurance Agency to save children from falling into undue stress with its attendant devastating effects.

