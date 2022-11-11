Qatar and world football governing body, Fifa are globally being celebrated for the historic direct flights between Israel and Qatar for soccer fans to travel to Doha to be part of the 2022 World Cup spectacle.

Israeli and Palestinian soccer fans will share same flights from Tel Aviv to Doha and back during the World Cup. USA has joined those lauding this feat that Qatar and FIFA are achieving with 2022 World Cup as a tool.

This will go down in history as one of the achievements of the 2022 World Cup. Washington has lauded the development and said it will “benefit Israeli and Palestinian soccer fans alike as a step towards expanding greater freedom of travel for all.” The statement from Washington yesterday further said:

“The United States congratulates FIFA, Israel, and Qatar on the historic step of opening direct flights between Tel Aviv and Doha for the duration of the World Cup,” said U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“Today’s announcement is a historic development and an important step that also holds great promise to bolster people to people ties.”

