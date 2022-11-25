By Efosa Taiwo

Senegal have defeated host Qatar 3-1 at the 2022 World Cup to become the first African side to win a game in the tournament.

The Teranga Lions lost 2-0 to The Netherlands but got their campaign back on track on Friday to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Goals from Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, and Bamba Dieng did justice to victory for the Aliou Cisse’s side.

The defeat leaves the host on the brink of elimination that would make them the second World Cup hosts after South Africa to bow out after the first round.

Their elimination would be confirmed if Ecuador fail to beat the Netherlands in a later fixture in the Group which would also make Qatar the first World Cup hosts to crash out after two games.

