By Efosa Taiwo

Netherlands have defeated the Terranga Lions of Senegal 2-0 in their opening match of the 2022 World Cup.

After a nail-biting first half with Senegal putting up a solid show, the Dutch led by Louis Van Gaal ended the first half with an underwhelming performance as the first half ended goalless.

The second half started the same way the first half ended with a slight difference as Senegal upped their game, with a few shots on target for the Netherlands goalkeeper.

Netherlands who kept it resolute at the back and ambitious going forward then found their much sought-after goal in the 84th minute as Cody Gakpo latched onto a Frenkie De Jong’s cross to give the Oranje the lead in the game.

Senegal then got caught up on the break as Davy Klasseen doubled the Dutch lead in the added time to put to bed any hope of a comeback for the African Champions.

Netherlands are now tied on same points with Ecuador who defeated hosts Qatar in the opener in Group A.

