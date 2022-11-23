By Efosa Taiwo

It was yet another goalless affair at the 2022 World Cup as Morocco and Croatia drew blanks in the Group F opener played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Two matches with goalless draws had earlier been witnessed with Poland and Mexico tie ending in a stalemate and Denmark and Tunisia also playing out same scoreline.

Morocco were impressive, but failed to create clear-cut opportunities to find the back of net.

Same fate also befell Croatia, who are 12th in FIFA’s world rankings, as they controlled possession for the large part of the game but they were unable to create opportunities to break down Morocco. who have only lost two of their past 40 games across three years.

The best chance of a match that had only two shots on target from each side came in first-half stoppage time, when a left-wing cross was diverted towards goal by Vlasic, but the midfielder on loan at Torino from West Ham was denied by the right leg of Yassine Bounou, who spread himself to close down the angle.

Both teams, as a result of the draw, are now tied on one point each with Belgium to take on Canada in the other group fixture.

